|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-109
|Miami
|-101
|Cincinnati
|-137
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+127
|at ARIZONA
|-153
|Colorado
|+143
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-207
|Toronto
|+187
|Minnesota
|-113
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+103
|Oakland
|-143
|at
|TEXAS
|+133
|at HOUSTON
|-155
|Los
|Angeles
|+145
|Interleague
|Chicago Cubs
|-127
|at
|DETROIT
|+117
|at ST. LOUIS
|-180
|Kansas
|City
|+165
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|13½
|(225)
|Orlando
|Houston
|2½
|(224)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Miami
|6
|(216½)
|Indiana
|LA Lakers
|7
|(225½)
|Portland
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(42)
|Tennessee
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-115
|NY
|Islanders
|+105
|Colorado
|-148
|Dallas
|+138
