Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -109 Miami -101 Cincinnati -137 at MILWAUKEE +127 at ARIZONA -153 Colorado +143 American League at TAMPA BAY -207 Toronto +187 Minnesota -113 at CLEVELAND +103 Oakland -143 at TEXAS +133 at HOUSTON -155 Los Angeles +145 Interleague Chicago Cubs -127 at DETROIT +117 at ST. LOUIS -180 Kansas City +165 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 13½ (225) Orlando Houston 2½ (224) Oklahoma City Miami 6 (216½) Indiana LA Lakers 7 (225½) Portland NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43½) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6½ (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 1½ (42) Tennessee NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -115 NY Islanders +105 Colorado -148 Dallas +138

