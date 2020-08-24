Listen Live Sports

August 24, 2020 11:24 am
 
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -109 Miami -101
Cincinnati -137 at MILWAUKEE +127
at ARIZONA -153 Colorado +143
American League
at TAMPA BAY -207 Toronto +187
Minnesota -113 at CLEVELAND +103
Oakland -143 at TEXAS +133
at HOUSTON -155 Los Angeles +145
Interleague
Chicago Cubs -127 at DETROIT +117
at ST. LOUIS -180 Kansas City +165
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 13½ (225) Orlando
Houston (224) Oklahoma City
Miami 6 (216½) Indiana
LA Lakers 7 (225½) Portland
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (42) Tennessee
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -115 NY Islanders +105
Colorado -148 Dallas +138

