|Wednesday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-111
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+101
|at NEW YORK
|-255
|Miami
|+225
|Cincinnati
|-123
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+113
|at ARIZONA
|-134
|Colorado
|+124
|Los Angeles
|-235
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+215
|American League
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-166
|Baltimore
|+156
|at CLEVELAND
|-107
|Minnesota
|-103
|Oakland
|-142
|at
|TEXAS
|+132
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO WS
|-205
|Pittsburgh
|+185
|Chicago Cubs
|-128
|at
|DETROIT
|+118
|NY Yankees (Game 1)
|-178
|at
|ATLANTA
|+166
|at ATLANTA (Game 2)
|-136
|NY
|Yankees
|+126
|at ST. LOUIS
|-154
|Kansas
|City
|+144
|at SAN DIEGO
|-215
|Seattle
|+195
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|14
|(227)
|Orlando
|Houston
|3½
|(224)
|Oklahoma
|City
|LA Lakers
|13
|(222½)
|Portland
|Thursday
|Utah
|1½
|(220½)
|Denver
|LA Clippers
|8½
|(240)
|Dallas
|Toronto
|2
|(216)
|Boston
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-109
|NY
|Islanders
|-101
|Boston
|-107
|Tampa
|Bay
|-103
|Colorado
|-134
|Dallas
|+124
|Thursday
|Vegas
|-189
|Vancouver
|+174
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7
|(47)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(42)
|Tennessee
