Pregame.com Line

August 26, 2020 11:43 am
 
< a min read
      
Wednesday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -111 at WASHINGTON +101
at NEW YORK -255 Miami +225
Cincinnati -123 at MILWAUKEE +113
at ARIZONA -134 Colorado +124
Los Angeles -235 at SAN FRANCISCO +215
American League
at TORONTO OFF Boston OFF
at TAMPA BAY -166 Baltimore +156
at CLEVELAND -107 Minnesota -103
Oakland -142 at TEXAS +132
Interleague
at CHICAGO WS -205 Pittsburgh +185
Chicago Cubs -128 at DETROIT +118
NY Yankees (Game 1) -178 at ATLANTA +166
at ATLANTA (Game 2) -136 NY Yankees +126
at ST. LOUIS -154 Kansas City +144
at SAN DIEGO -215 Seattle +195
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 14 (227) Orlando
Houston (224) Oklahoma City
LA Lakers 13 (222½) Portland
Thursday
Utah (220½) Denver
LA Clippers (240) Dallas
Toronto 2 (216) Boston
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -109 NY Islanders -101
Boston -107 Tampa Bay -103
Colorado -134 Dallas +124
Thursday
Vegas -189 Vancouver +174
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

