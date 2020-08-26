Wednesday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -111 at WASHINGTON +101 at NEW YORK -255 Miami +225 Cincinnati -123 at MILWAUKEE +113 at ARIZONA -134 Colorado +124 Los Angeles -235 at SAN FRANCISCO +215 American League at TORONTO OFF Boston OFF at TAMPA BAY -166 Baltimore +156 at CLEVELAND -107 Minnesota -103 Oakland -142 at TEXAS +132 Interleague at CHICAGO WS -205 Pittsburgh +185 Chicago Cubs -128 at DETROIT +118 NY Yankees (Game 1) -178 at ATLANTA +166 at ATLANTA (Game 2) -136 NY Yankees +126 at ST. LOUIS -154 Kansas City +144 at SAN DIEGO -215 Seattle +195 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 14 (227) Orlando Houston 3½ (224) Oklahoma City LA Lakers 13 (222½) Portland Thursday Utah 1½ (220½) Denver LA Clippers 8½ (240) Dallas Toronto 2 (216) Boston National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -109 NY Islanders -101 Boston -107 Tampa Bay -103 Colorado -134 Dallas +124 Thursday Vegas -189 Vancouver +174 NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43½) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6½ (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7 (47) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 1½ (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

