Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pujols moves up, passes A-Rod on career RBIs chart

August 25, 2020 1:58 am
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Albert Pujols continued his climb up the career charts Monday night, passing Alex Rodriguez with his 2,087th RBI.

Hank Aaron is the record holder at 2,297. Babe Ruth is next on some lists with 2,214, even though 224 occurred before the RBI became an official statistic in 1920.

“Definitely it’s an honor,” Pujols said after an 11-4 loss to the Houston Astros.

The 40-year-old Pujols hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to top A-Rod.

Advertisement

“Congrats to my friend @PujolsFive on another amazing milestone! One of the best hitters ever and an incredible person,” Rodriguez tweeted.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Pujols is batting .211 with three home runs and 12 RBIs this season. He’s recently been out of the lineup for the Angels, who have the worst record in the American League.

“It’s tough,” he said.

The three-time MVP and 10-time All-Star has 659 career home runs, one behind Willie Mays for fifth place.

“I’m not here to chase records,” Pujols said. “Twenty years ago when I started … that was never my goal.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program