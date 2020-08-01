Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pulisic pain: Injury after scoring in first FA Cup final

August 1, 2020 3:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — A dream scoring start to his first FA Cup final ended in agony for Christian Pulisic.

Now the American will miss the chance to help Chelsea overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16 next Saturday.

The 21-year-old winger had to be helped off the field in Saturday’s final against Arsenal after pulling up with a hamstring injury.

Pulisic netted in the fifth minute against Arsenal to become the first American man to score in an FA Cup final. But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice to clinch a 2-1 win that denied Chelsea the cup.

Advertisement

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Pulisic’s injury would be scanned and assessed in the coming days. But Lampard said Pulisic “clearly won’t be fit” for the trip to Munich with Bayern heavy favorites to advance.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Champions League last-16 second leg was due to be played in March before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II veteran turns 101 next week