Qualifying medalist Wilson Furr advances in US Amateur

August 12, 2020 11:22 pm
 
BANDON, Ore. (AP) — Qualifying medalist Wilson Furr advanced to the second round of match play in the U.S. Amateur on Wednesday, beating China’s Aaron Du 6 and 4 at breezy Bandon Dunes.

Furr, the 22-year-old rising Alabama senior from Jackson, Mississippi, will face Vanderbilt’s Harrison Ott.

“The hardest part was that we teed off at 2:25, so I just had to sit around and do nothing all day,” Furr said. “So, that was a little tricky, but we managed it well and played solid all day.”

Ott beat Mississippi State’s Ford Clegg 5 and 4.

John Augenstein, the Vanderbilt player who was the runner-up last year at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, was eliminated. He fell 1-up to UNC Charlotte’s Matthew Sharpstene.

“I was excited, just because I wanted to play against someone good, and that way coming out of the gates, if I win, it just shows that I can play. `Here I am,’” Sharpstene said.

Former Georgia Tech star Andy Ogletree, the winner last year, failed to advance to match play.

In the lower half of the bracket, second-seeded James Piot of Michigan State outlasted Duke’s Evan Katz with a birdie on the 19th hole. Piot will face Pepperdine’s William Mouw, a 3-and-2 winner over former North Florida player Jordan Batchelor.

