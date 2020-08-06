Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ray Lewis’ sons will transfer to play football at Kentucky

August 6, 2020 11:39 am
 
< a min read
      

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two sons of pro football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis have announced on social media they will transfer to play at Kentucky.

Rayshad Lewis and Rahsaan Lewis announced their decisions Wednesday on verified Twitter accounts. A Wildcats football spokeswoman says the brothers are confirmed walk-ons.

Rayshad Lewis, 5-foot-10 and 176 pounds, played wide receiver and special teams as a senior at Maryland last season after switching from defense the previous year. He previously played at Utah State before transferring to Maryland.

Rahsaan Lewis, a 5-11, 181-pound receiver, played several games at Florida Atlantic last season before redshirting. He began his collegiate career at Central Florida and played in seven contests as a defensive back.

Advertisement

Ray Lewis was a 2018 Hall of Fame inductee following a 17-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens. The 13-time Pro Bowl selection was twice named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year after an All-America college career at Miami (Florida).

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball, https://twitter.com/AP_Top25, and https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/id1138957862?mt=2

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer