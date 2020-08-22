Real Salt Lake 4, Colorado 1

Real Salt Lake 0 4 — 4 Colorado 1 0 — 1

First half_1, Colorado, Herrera, 1, 38th minute.

Second half_2, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 3 (Meram), 57th; 3, Real Salt Lake, Chang, 1, 76th; 4, Real Salt Lake, Baird, 1 (Chang), 85th; 5, Real Salt Lake, Meram, 1 (Chang), 89th.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Andrew Putna, Zac MacMath; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Kreilach, Real Salt Lake, 78th; Chang, Real Salt Lake, 88th.

Advertisement

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, TJ Zablocki, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

___

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Andrew Putna; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha (Erik Holt, 90th+2), Donny Toia; Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz (Maikel Chang, 46th), Pablo Ruiz (Nick Besler, 83rd), Albert Rusnak (Justin Portillo, 90th+2); Corey Baird, Douglas Martinez (Justin Meram, 15th).

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Vines, Danny Wilson (Kei Kamara, 84th); Kellyn Acosta, Younes Namli, Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis, Nicolas Mezquida (Andre Shinyashiki, 71st), Diego Rubio.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.