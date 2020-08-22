Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Real Salt Lake 4, Colorado 1

August 22, 2020 11:19 pm
 
< a min read
      
Real Salt Lake 0 4 4
Colorado 1 0 1

First half_1, Colorado, Herrera, 1, 38th minute.

Second half_2, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 3 (Meram), 57th; 3, Real Salt Lake, Chang, 1, 76th; 4, Real Salt Lake, Baird, 1 (Chang), 85th; 5, Real Salt Lake, Meram, 1 (Chang), 89th.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Andrew Putna, Zac MacMath; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Kreilach, Real Salt Lake, 78th; Chang, Real Salt Lake, 88th.

Advertisement

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, TJ Zablocki, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

___

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Andrew Putna; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha (Erik Holt, 90th+2), Donny Toia; Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz (Maikel Chang, 46th), Pablo Ruiz (Nick Besler, 83rd), Albert Rusnak (Justin Portillo, 90th+2); Corey Baird, Douglas Martinez (Justin Meram, 15th).

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Vines, Danny Wilson (Kei Kamara, 84th); Kellyn Acosta, Younes Namli, Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis, Nicolas Mezquida (Andre Shinyashiki, 71st), Diego Rubio.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together