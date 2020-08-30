Real Salt Lake 4, Portland 4

|Real Salt Lake
|1
|3
|—
|4
|Portland
|2
|2
|—
|4
First half_1, Portland, Chara, 1, 6th minute; 2, Real Salt Lake, Baird, 2, 19th; 3, Portland, Niezgoda, 2 (Valeri), 21st.
Second half_4, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 4, 48th; 5, Portland, Blanco, 3 (Ebobisse), 70th; 6, Portland, Mora, 1 (Blanco), 85th; 7, Real Salt Lake, Rossi, 1 (Kreilach), 90th+1; 8, Real Salt Lake, Johnson, 1 (Baird), 90th+5.
Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Andrew Putna, Zac MacMath; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic.
Yellow Cards_Chara, Portland, 30th; Mabiala, Portland, 67th; Williamson, Portland, 69th; Johnson, Real Salt Lake, 81st.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Mike Rottersman, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.
___
Lineups
Real Salt Lake_Andrew Putna; Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia; Maikel Chang (Giuseppe Rossi, 84th), Damir Kreilach, Pablo Ruiz (Sam Johnson, 81st), Albert Rusnak; Corey Baird, Justin Meram (Everton Luiz, 66th).
Portland_Steve Clark; Chris Duvall, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco (Marvin Loria, 90th+3), Diego Chara, Diego Valeri (Renzo Zambrano, 90th+3), Eryk Williamson (Cristhian Paredes, 78th); Jeremy Ebobisse (Andy Polo, 78th), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Felipe Mora, 67th).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.