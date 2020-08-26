Listen Live Sports

Real Sociedad cancels trip to Portugal after positive test

August 26, 2020 3:35 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad canceled a trip to play friendlies in Portugal on Wednesday after one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Spanish club was going to travel on Thursday to play against Rio Ave and Famalicão.

Real Sociedad did not name the player who tested positive for COVID-19. It said it made the decision to cancel the matches considering “the current situation” and the need to “act with responsibility.”

The club said it regretted any inconvenience that the cancellations might cause to the Portuguese clubs.

The Spanish league is expected to start in the second week of September.

