Red Sox put Benintendi on injured list with rib cage strain

August 12, 2020 7:40 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a right rib cage strain and recalled right-hander Ryan Weber from their alternate training site to take his spot on the roster.

Benintendi had started in left field for 12 of Boston’s 17 games. He was 2 for 3 in Tuesday night’s game against Tampa Bay, raising his average from .056 to .103.

Weber, 30, made the opening day roster this season for the first time in his career. He has made three starts, going 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA. He allowed two runs in three innings in Boston’s 5-3 victory over Toronto on Friday.

