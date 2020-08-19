Reds put Senzel on IL, reinstate Moustakas to face Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds put outfielder Nick Senzel on the injured list and reinstated third baseman Mike Moustakas to face his former team before a doubleheader Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals.

The Reds also chose infielder Robel Garcia as their 29th man for the doubleheader, which was caused by a postponement of the series opener Tuesday night. The Reds had two games postponed over the weekend because of a positive COVID-19 test and Major League Baseball wanted to provide them with an additional day for testing.

The reason for Senzel’s injury designation was not provided, though he missed time earlier this season after reporting symptoms of COVID-19. He was hitting .244 with two homers, five doubles and two steals in 14 games.

Moustakas has been out since Aug. 4 because of a injured left quadriceps. He is hitting .238 through seven games.

In other roster moves, the Reds assigned infielder Alex Blandino, outfieler Mark Payton and catcher Tyler Stephenson to the taxi squad. They also assigned another ex-Royals infielder, Christian Colon, to the taxi squad.

