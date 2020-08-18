Listen Live Sports

Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

August 18, 2020 11:30 am
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The game between Cincinnati and Kansas City scheduled for Tuesday will be played as part of a doubleheader Wednesday so that the Reds can do additional testing after a player tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Players, coaches and other members of the Reds organization were retested for the coronavirus Saturday and Sunday after one player was sidelined because of a positive result. The final two games of a series against Pittsburgh at Great American Ball Park were postponed, and the Reds were planning to fly into Kansas City early Tuesday.

Now, the Reds and Royals will play both games of their two-game set Wednesday. The first game will start at 4:05 p.m. CDT, with the second game taking place after a 30-minute break. Both of them will be seven innings.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

