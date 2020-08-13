Listen Live Sports

Reunion with Beckham: Blaise Matuidi signed by Inter Miami

August 13, 2020 1:04 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Midfielder Blaise Matuidi, a 2018 World Cup champion for France, signed with Inter Miami and will be reunited with team co-owner David Beckham.

Matuidi and Beckham were teammates with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person,” Beckham said in a statement Thursday. “To have a World Cup winner of Blaise’s quality in our new team is such a proud moment, for us as owners and for our fans.”

Matuidi led Italian power Juventus to the 2019-20 Serie A title. He’s a four-time Ligue 1 winner and three-time Serie A winner, and was the 2015 French player of the year.

He’ll occupy an international roster slot, and Miami hopes to have him by the first week of September.

The Associated Press

