Richards expected to start for the Rays against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (14-15, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (20-11, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (1-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Rays: Trevor Richards (0-0, 5.94 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

The Rays finished 44-32 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Tampa Bay averaged 8.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 291 total doubles last year.

The Orioles went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits per game last season, batting .246 as a team.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (right elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Kevin Kiermaier: (foot).

Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad), Chris Davis: (knee), Pedro Severino: (left hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

