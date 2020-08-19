Listen Live Sports

Roark, Blue Jays to face Milone, Orioles

August 19, 2020 3:05 am
 
Toronto Blue Jays (9-11, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (12-11, third in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Tanner Roark (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Orioles: Tommy Milone (1-2, 4.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

The Orioles went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Baltimore batted .246 as a team last season and hit 213 total home runs.

The Blue Jays went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Toronto averaged 8.0 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 21 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Toronto leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad).

Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad), Rowdy Tellez: (head), Bo Bichette: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

