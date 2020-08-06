Listen Live Sports

Royals beat Cubs 13-2, stop 6-game slide

August 6, 2020 10:29 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whit Merrifield, Maikel Franco and Jorge Soler homered, and the Kansas City Royals stopped a six-game slide by pounding the Chicago Cubs 13-2 on Thursday night.

Soler and Salvador Pérez each had three hits and two RBIs, helping Brad Keller to the win in his first major league appearance in nearly a year. Keller (1-0), who opened the season on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus, struck out seven in five scoreless innings.

Kansas City finished with a season-high 18 hits. It scored a total of 14 runs during its losing streak.

Chicago had won six in a row. Tyler Chatwood (2-1) allowed eight runs and 11 hits in 2 1/3 inning after winning each of his two starts this year in impressive fashion.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

