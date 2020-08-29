Ryan Yarbrough becomes 11th Rays pitcher to be sidelined

MIAMI (AP) — Tampa Bay’s lead in the AL East is not a healthy one.

Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough became the 11th Rays pitcher since the start of summer camp to be sidelined with an injury when he went on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of left groin tightness.

Starting catcher Mike Zunino also went on the injured list with a strained left oblique strain. That move was retroactive to Wednesday.

The Rays are hoping neither player will be out for an extended stretch. Yarbrough might miss only one start, manager Kevin Cash said.

However, there were further setbacks for two Rays pitchers already sidelined. Left-hander Jalen Beeks was scheduled for Tommy John surgery Wednesday, and right-hander Chaz Roe was transferred to the 45-day injured list with a sore right elbow. Roe tried to throw Friday but cut the session short.

Three-fifths of the Rays’ rotation is on the IL, and the bullpen also has been hard hit. Tampa Bay began the weekend with a 3 1/2-game lead in the AL East despite the wave of health issues.

“It’s super weird,” starter Blake Snell said. “It stinks to see your teammates get hurt, especially because we count on our pitching so much. It definitely makes it harder, but it just lets you know the depth we have.”

Yarbrough pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings in Friday’s win at Miami before leaving the game because of the groin issue, which has bothered him in seasons past and also in recent starts.

The plan is to give Yarbrough a heavy dose of treatment while he continues a throwing program, in the hope he can return in 10 days from the groin issue.

“It is something he has managed,” Cash said. “But given the workload we’re putting on him and the way he’s throwing the ball, we need to do everything we can to keep him healthy.”

The Rays recalled infielder-outfielder Brian O’Grady and selected catcher Kevan Smith from their alternate training site.

