Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ryu expected to start as Blue Jays host the Orioles

August 28, 2020 3:05 am
 
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (14-16, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (15-14, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Baltimore: Alex Cobb (1-2, 3.73 ERA) Toronto: Hyun Jin Ryu (2-1, 3.19 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Baltimore will face off on Friday.

Advertisement

The Blue Jays are 9-9 against teams from the AL East. The Toronto offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the American League. Randal Grichuk leads the team with an average of .307.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

The Orioles are 7-10 against AL East Division opponents. Baltimore has slugged .443, good for fourth in the American League. Anthony Santander leads the team with a .631 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 32 hits and has 19 RBIs.

Santander leads the Orioles with 28 RBIs and is batting .279.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Bo Bichette: (knee).

Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee), Pedro Severino: (left hip).

___

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired