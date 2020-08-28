Ryu expected to start as Blue Jays host the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (14-16, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (15-14, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Baltimore: Alex Cobb (1-2, 3.73 ERA) Toronto: Hyun Jin Ryu (2-1, 3.19 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Baltimore will face off on Friday.

The Blue Jays are 9-9 against teams from the AL East. The Toronto offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the American League. Randal Grichuk leads the team with an average of .307.

The Orioles are 7-10 against AL East Division opponents. Baltimore has slugged .443, good for fourth in the American League. Anthony Santander leads the team with a .631 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 32 hits and has 19 RBIs.

Santander leads the Orioles with 28 RBIs and is batting .279.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Bo Bichette: (knee).

Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee), Pedro Severino: (left hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

