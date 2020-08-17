Ryu expected to start for the Blue Jays against Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays (7-11, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (12-9, third in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (1-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Orioles: Alex Cobb (1-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

The Orioles finished 24-52 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Baltimore pitchers struck out 7.7 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.60.

The Blue Jays finished 33-43 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 270 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (forearm), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist).

Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad), Bo Bichette: (knee).

