Saints, Pelicans owner Benson tests positive for coronavirus

August 28, 2020 3:15 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gayle Benson, the owner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, has tested positive for COVID-19 but has not been hospitalized and has continued to work from home, a spokesman said Friday.

“She is progressing well and improving daily,” Greg Bensel, vice president of communications and broadcasting for both franchises, said in a text message to The Associated Press. “She has not missed a daily work call with Saints and Pelicans staff, nor has she missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days.”

The New Orleans Advocate first reported the 73-year-old Benson’s test result.

Benson, 73, took over as sole owner of both franchises when her husband, Tom Benson, died in March of 2018.

This past March, she donated $1 million to established a Community Assistance Fund to help respond to the effects of the spread of the coronavirus in the New Orleans area.

