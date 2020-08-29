San Diego 10, Colorado 4

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 10 19 10 1 5 Grisham cf 6 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Tatis Jr. ss 6 1 2 0 0 0 .301 Machado 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .308 Hosmer 1b 5 3 4 1 0 0 .286 Myers rf 5 3 4 2 0 0 .297 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 0 1 1 0 .348 France dh 4 0 3 4 0 0 .320 Mateo lf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .231 Hedges c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .167

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 9 3 4 9 Tapia lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .300 Story ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .305 Arenado 3b 4 0 3 0 1 0 .259 Blackmon rf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .374 Murphy 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .258 Kemp dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .246 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .206 Hilliard cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Hampson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Wolters c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219 E.Díaz ph-c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .238

San Diego 000 134 020_10 19 1 Colorado 400 000 000_4 9 0

a-singled for Wolters in the 7th. b-lined out for Hilliard in the 8th.

E_Hosmer (1). LOB_San Diego 10, Colorado 9. 2B_Myers 2 (9), Hosmer (5), Tatis Jr. (6), France (4), Mateo (2). 3B_Tapia (2). HR_Kemp (3), off Davies. RBIs_Mateo (1), Hosmer (22), Myers 2 (23), France 4 (10), Machado (28), Cronenworth (13), Kemp 3 (15). CS_Hedges (1). SF_Machado, Cronenworth.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Myers, Tatis Jr., France); Colorado 5 (Story, Kemp, Hampson, Blackmon). RISP_San Diego 6 for 13; Colorado 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cronenworth, Hedges, Murphy, Kemp.

DP_Colorado 1 (Wolters, Story, Wolters).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies W,5-2 5 2-3 5 4 0 2 6 93 2.61 Strahm 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.76 Quantrill 1 2 0 0 1 0 18 2.76 Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.22 Pagán 1 1 0 0 1 1 26 5.79

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 4 1-3 11 4 4 0 2 77 3.43 Hoffman L,2-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 27 6.59 Diehl 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 8 9.64 Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.78 Goudeau 2 4 2 2 0 0 29 11.57

Inherited runners-scored_Quantrill 1-0, Hill 3-0, Hoffman 1-0, Diehl 2-2. HBP_Freeland (France), Almonte (Hedges). WP_Hoffman, Goudeau.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:29.

