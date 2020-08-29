San Diego 10, Colorado 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|10
|19
|10
|1
|5
|
|Grisham cf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Tatis Jr. ss
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Myers rf
|5
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.297
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.348
|France dh
|4
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.320
|Mateo lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|3
|4
|9
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.305
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.374
|Murphy 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Kemp dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.246
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Hilliard cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Hampson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|E.Díaz ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|San Diego
|000
|134
|020_10
|19
|1
|Colorado
|400
|000
|000_4
|9
|0
a-singled for Wolters in the 7th. b-lined out for Hilliard in the 8th.
E_Hosmer (1). LOB_San Diego 10, Colorado 9. 2B_Myers 2 (9), Hosmer (5), Tatis Jr. (6), France (4), Mateo (2). 3B_Tapia (2). HR_Kemp (3), off Davies. RBIs_Mateo (1), Hosmer (22), Myers 2 (23), France 4 (10), Machado (28), Cronenworth (13), Kemp 3 (15). CS_Hedges (1). SF_Machado, Cronenworth.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Myers, Tatis Jr., France); Colorado 5 (Story, Kemp, Hampson, Blackmon). RISP_San Diego 6 for 13; Colorado 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Cronenworth, Hedges, Murphy, Kemp.
DP_Colorado 1 (Wolters, Story, Wolters).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies W,5-2
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|0
|2
|6
|93
|2.61
|Strahm
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.76
|Quantrill
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.76
|Hill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.22
|Pagán
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|5.79
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|4
|1-3
|11
|4
|4
|0
|2
|77
|3.43
|Hoffman L,2-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|27
|6.59
|Diehl
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|9.64
|Almonte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.78
|Goudeau
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|29
|11.57
Inherited runners-scored_Quantrill 1-0, Hill 3-0, Hoffman 1-0, Diehl 2-2. HBP_Freeland (France), Almonte (Hedges). WP_Hoffman, Goudeau.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:29.
