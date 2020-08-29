Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego 10, Colorado 4

August 29, 2020 12:28 am
 
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 10 19 10 1 5
Grisham cf 6 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Tatis Jr. ss 6 1 2 0 0 0 .301
Machado 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .308
Hosmer 1b 5 3 4 1 0 0 .286
Myers rf 5 3 4 2 0 0 .297
Cronenworth 2b 3 1 0 1 1 0 .348
France dh 4 0 3 4 0 0 .320
Mateo lf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .231
Hedges c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .167
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 9 3 4 9
Tapia lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .300
Story ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .305
Arenado 3b 4 0 3 0 1 0 .259
Blackmon rf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .374
Murphy 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .258
Kemp dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .246
McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .206
Hilliard cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Hampson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Wolters c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219
E.Díaz ph-c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .238
San Diego 000 134 020_10 19 1
Colorado 400 000 000_4 9 0

a-singled for Wolters in the 7th. b-lined out for Hilliard in the 8th.

E_Hosmer (1). LOB_San Diego 10, Colorado 9. 2B_Myers 2 (9), Hosmer (5), Tatis Jr. (6), France (4), Mateo (2). 3B_Tapia (2). HR_Kemp (3), off Davies. RBIs_Mateo (1), Hosmer (22), Myers 2 (23), France 4 (10), Machado (28), Cronenworth (13), Kemp 3 (15). CS_Hedges (1). SF_Machado, Cronenworth.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Myers, Tatis Jr., France); Colorado 5 (Story, Kemp, Hampson, Blackmon). RISP_San Diego 6 for 13; Colorado 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cronenworth, Hedges, Murphy, Kemp.

DP_Colorado 1 (Wolters, Story, Wolters).

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies W,5-2 5 2-3 5 4 0 2 6 93 2.61
Strahm 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.76
Quantrill 1 2 0 0 1 0 18 2.76
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.22
Pagán 1 1 0 0 1 1 26 5.79
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland 4 1-3 11 4 4 0 2 77 3.43
Hoffman L,2-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 27 6.59
Diehl 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 8 9.64
Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.78
Goudeau 2 4 2 2 0 0 29 11.57

Inherited runners-scored_Quantrill 1-0, Hill 3-0, Hoffman 1-0, Diehl 2-2. HBP_Freeland (France), Almonte (Hedges). WP_Hoffman, Goudeau.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:29.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired