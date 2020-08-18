Listen Live Sports

San Diego 14, Texas 4

August 18, 2020 12:30 am
 
< a min read
      
San Diego Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 14 11 13 Totals 31 4 4 3
Grisham cf 4 2 2 1 Choo lf 4 0 0 0
Tatis Jr. ss 5 2 2 7 Heineman cf 1 0 0 0
Mateo 2b 0 0 0 0 Santana dh 3 2 1 0
Machado 3b 5 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0
Garcia 3b 0 0 0 0 Gallo rf 2 1 1 1
Hosmer 1b 4 2 1 0 Solak cf-lf 3 1 1 0
Olivares lf 0 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 2
France dh 4 1 1 0 Dietrich 1b 2 0 0 0
Crnenworth 2b-ss 4 1 1 1 Refsnyder ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Profar lf-1b 5 2 2 2 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0
Naylor rf 3 2 1 1 Trevino c 4 0 0 0
Hedges c 2 2 1 1
San Diego 051 100 340 14
Texas 000 201 010 4

E_Cronenworth (2), Dietrich (1). DP_San Diego 0, Texas 1. LOB_San Diego 2, Texas 6. 2B_Cronenworth (5), Profar (1), Odor (2), Gallo (4). HR_Hedges (2), Tatis Jr. 2 (11). S_Hedges (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Davies W,3-2 5 3 3 3 2 6
Johnson 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Strahm H,3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Perdomo 2 0 1 0 3 1
Texas
Lyles L,1-2 4 7 7 6 1 2
Herget 2 0 0 0 1 0
Chavez 1 2 3 3 2 0
Nicasio 1-3 2 4 4 2 0
Gibaut 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Davies pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:07.

