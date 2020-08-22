Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego 4, Houston 3

August 22, 2020 1:06 am
 
< a min read
      
Houston San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 27 4 9 4
Springer rf 4 1 1 0 Grisham cf 5 1 2 0
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 0 Tatis Jr. dh 3 0 1 0
Correa ss 5 0 1 1 Hosmer 1b 3 1 1 0
Reddick dh 3 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 1 2 2
Toro 3b 5 0 0 0 Cronenworth ss 2 1 1 1
Tucker lf 2 0 1 1 Myers rf 3 0 1 0
Jones 1b 4 1 1 0 Garcia 2b 2 0 0 0
Straw cf 3 0 2 1 Profar lf 3 0 1 1
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Houston 100 001 100 3
San Diego 100 120 00x 4

E_Quantrill (2). DP_Houston 3, San Diego 0. LOB_Houston 11, San Diego 9. 2B_Springer (3), Jones (1), Straw (1), Hosmer (3), Grisham (5), Cronenworth (8). SB_Straw (5), Tucker (4). SF_Profar (1). S_Garcia (2), Hedges (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr., L, 2-2 5 7 4 4 2 2
Sneed 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Pérez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Scrubb 1 1 0 0 1 1
Paredes 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Richards 2 4 1 1 3 4
Guerra, W, 1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Strahm, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stammen, H, 5 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Quantrill, H, 1 1 2 1 1 1 2
Johnson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Pagán, S, 1-5 1 0 0 0 1 0

Strahm pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_McCullers Jr. 2 (Hosmer,Myers).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:41.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together