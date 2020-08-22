San Diego 4, Houston 3

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 7 13 Springer rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .219 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .202 Correa ss 5 0 1 1 0 3 .309 Reddick dh 3 0 0 0 2 2 .258 Toro 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .152 Tucker lf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .245 Jones 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .214 Straw cf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .200 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 4 9 4 5 5 Grisham cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .245 Tatis Jr. dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .313 Hosmer 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .254 Machado 3b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .248 Cronenworth ss 2 1 1 1 2 0 .328 Myers rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Garcia 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .290 Profar lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .202 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .156

Houston 100 001 100_3 8 0 San Diego 100 120 00x_4 9 1

E_Quantrill (2). LOB_Houston 11, San Diego 9. 2B_Springer (3), Jones (1), Straw (1), Hosmer (3), Grisham (5), Cronenworth (8). RBIs_Correa (15), Straw (4), Tucker (18), Machado 2 (19), Profar (10), Cronenworth (7). SB_Straw (5), Tucker (4). CS_Straw (2). SF_Profar. S_Garcia, Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Jones 2, Reddick, Straw, Springer); San Diego 5 (Myers 2, Hedges, Hosmer). RISP_Houston 4 for 16; San Diego 2 for 10.

GIDP_Machado, Cronenworth, Tatis Jr..

DP_Houston 3 (Toro, Altuve, Jones; Toro, Altuve, Jones; Toro, Correa, Jones).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers Jr., L, 2-2 5 7 4 4 2 2 97 5.74 Sneed 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 11 5.00 Pérez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.00 Scrubb 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 0.00 Paredes 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.25

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 2 4 1 1 3 4 64 3.52 Guerra, W, 1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 28 11.17 Strahm, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.88 Stammen, H, 5 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 18 5.84 Quantrill, H, 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 32 3.21 Johnson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.66 Pagán, S, 1-5 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 2-0. IBB_off Pérez (Tatis Jr.). HBP_McCullers Jr. 2 (Hosmer,Myers).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:41.

