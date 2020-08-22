San Diego 4, Houston 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|7
|13
|
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.309
|Reddick dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.258
|Toro 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|Tucker lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.245
|Jones 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|4
|9
|4
|5
|5
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Tatis Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.248
|Cronenworth ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.328
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Garcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Houston
|100
|001
|100_3
|8
|0
|San Diego
|100
|120
|00x_4
|9
|1
E_Quantrill (2). LOB_Houston 11, San Diego 9. 2B_Springer (3), Jones (1), Straw (1), Hosmer (3), Grisham (5), Cronenworth (8). RBIs_Correa (15), Straw (4), Tucker (18), Machado 2 (19), Profar (10), Cronenworth (7). SB_Straw (5), Tucker (4). CS_Straw (2). SF_Profar. S_Garcia, Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Jones 2, Reddick, Straw, Springer); San Diego 5 (Myers 2, Hedges, Hosmer). RISP_Houston 4 for 16; San Diego 2 for 10.
GIDP_Machado, Cronenworth, Tatis Jr..
DP_Houston 3 (Toro, Altuve, Jones; Toro, Altuve, Jones; Toro, Correa, Jones).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., L, 2-2
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|97
|5.74
|Sneed
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|5.00
|Pérez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.00
|Scrubb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
|Paredes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.25
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|64
|3.52
|Guerra, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|11.17
|Strahm, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.88
|Stammen, H, 5
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|5.84
|Quantrill, H, 1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|3.21
|Johnson, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.66
|Pagán, S, 1-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 2-0. IBB_off Pérez (Tatis Jr.). HBP_McCullers Jr. 2 (Hosmer,Myers).
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:41.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.