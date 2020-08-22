Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego 4, Houston 3

August 22, 2020 1:06 am
 
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 7 13
Springer rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .219
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .202
Correa ss 5 0 1 1 0 3 .309
Reddick dh 3 0 0 0 2 2 .258
Toro 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .152
Tucker lf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .245
Jones 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .214
Straw cf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .200
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 4 9 4 5 5
Grisham cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .245
Tatis Jr. dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .313
Hosmer 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .254
Machado 3b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .248
Cronenworth ss 2 1 1 1 2 0 .328
Myers rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Garcia 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .290
Profar lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .202
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Houston 100 001 100_3 8 0
San Diego 100 120 00x_4 9 1

E_Quantrill (2). LOB_Houston 11, San Diego 9. 2B_Springer (3), Jones (1), Straw (1), Hosmer (3), Grisham (5), Cronenworth (8). RBIs_Correa (15), Straw (4), Tucker (18), Machado 2 (19), Profar (10), Cronenworth (7). SB_Straw (5), Tucker (4). CS_Straw (2). SF_Profar. S_Garcia, Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Jones 2, Reddick, Straw, Springer); San Diego 5 (Myers 2, Hedges, Hosmer). RISP_Houston 4 for 16; San Diego 2 for 10.

Advertisement

GIDP_Machado, Cronenworth, Tatis Jr..

DP_Houston 3 (Toro, Altuve, Jones; Toro, Altuve, Jones; Toro, Correa, Jones).

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr., L, 2-2 5 7 4 4 2 2 97 5.74
Sneed 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 11 5.00
Pérez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.00
Scrubb 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 0.00
Paredes 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.25
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 2 4 1 1 3 4 64 3.52
Guerra, W, 1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 28 11.17
Strahm, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.88
Stammen, H, 5 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 18 5.84
Quantrill, H, 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 32 3.21
Johnson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.66
Pagán, S, 1-5 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 2-0. IBB_off Pérez (Tatis Jr.). HBP_McCullers Jr. 2 (Hosmer,Myers).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:41.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together