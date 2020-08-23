Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego 5, Houston 3

August 23, 2020 7:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
Houston San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 30 5 6 5
Springer cf 3 1 0 0 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 2 2 0
Correa ss 4 1 1 1 Machado 3b 4 1 1 2
Tucker lf 4 1 1 2 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Myers rf 3 1 0 0
Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 1
Reddick rf 3 0 2 0 Profar lf 2 0 0 1
Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 Naylor dh 2 0 0 0
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 France ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Torrens c 1 0 0 0
Garcia ph 1 0 0 0
Hedges c 1 0 0 0
Houston 300 000 000 3
San Diego 000 300 02x 5

E_Maldonado (1). DP_Houston 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Houston 2, San Diego 4. 2B_Reddick 2 (9), Hosmer (4). HR_Tucker (4), Machado (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Greinke 6 4 3 3 2 4
Raley 1 0 0 0 1 1
Paredes L,1-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego
Morejon 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 3
Patiño 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Quantrill 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Hill 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Stammen W,3-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pagán S,2-6 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:04. A_0 (40,209).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia