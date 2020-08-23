San Diego 5, Houston 3

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 5 3 1 8 Springer cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .200 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Correa ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .300 Tucker lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .240 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Reddick rf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .266 Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .132 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .232

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 6 5 3 6 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Tatis Jr. ss 3 2 2 0 1 0 .314 Machado 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .257 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .254 Myers rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .271 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .347 Profar lf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .193 Naylor dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .276 France ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Torrens c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Hedges c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .149

Houston 300 000 000_3 5 1 San Diego 000 300 02x_5 6 0

a-grounded out for Torrens in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Naylor in the 7th.

E_Maldonado (1). LOB_Houston 2, San Diego 4. 2B_Reddick 2 (9), Hosmer (4). HR_Tucker (4), off Morejon; Machado (8), off Paredes. RBIs_Correa (16), Tucker 2 (20), Hosmer (18), Cronenworth (12), Profar (11), Machado 2 (22).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Springer, Toro); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Naylor). RISP_Houston 1 for 5; San Diego 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Profar. GIDP_Altuve.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 6 4 3 3 2 4 106 2.29 Raley 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 5.40 Paredes L,1-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 15 3.55 Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.38

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morejon 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 3 36 5.79 Patiño 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 32 5.23 Quantrill 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.93 Hill 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.19 Stammen W,3-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 19 5.27 Pagán S,2-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 6.23

Inherited runners-scored_Patiño 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:04. A_0 (40,209).

