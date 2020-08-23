Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego 5, Houston 3

August 23, 2020 7:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 5 3 1 8
Springer cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .200
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Correa ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .300
Tucker lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .240
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Reddick rf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .266
Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .132
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .232
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 6 5 3 6
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Tatis Jr. ss 3 2 2 0 1 0 .314
Machado 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .257
Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .254
Myers rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .271
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .347
Profar lf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .193
Naylor dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .276
France ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Torrens c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Hedges c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .149
Houston 300 000 000_3 5 1
San Diego 000 300 02x_5 6 0

a-grounded out for Torrens in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Naylor in the 7th.

E_Maldonado (1). LOB_Houston 2, San Diego 4. 2B_Reddick 2 (9), Hosmer (4). HR_Tucker (4), off Morejon; Machado (8), off Paredes. RBIs_Correa (16), Tucker 2 (20), Hosmer (18), Cronenworth (12), Profar (11), Machado 2 (22).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Springer, Toro); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Naylor). RISP_Houston 1 for 5; San Diego 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Profar. GIDP_Altuve.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer).

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 6 4 3 3 2 4 106 2.29
Raley 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 5.40
Paredes L,1-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 15 3.55
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.38
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morejon 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 3 36 5.79
Patiño 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 32 5.23
Quantrill 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.93
Hill 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.19
Stammen W,3-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 19 5.27
Pagán S,2-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 6.23

Inherited runners-scored_Patiño 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:04. A_0 (40,209).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia