San Diego 5, Houston 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|1
|8
|
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Tucker lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|3
|6
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.347
|Profar lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.193
|Naylor dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|France ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Torrens c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Hedges c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Houston
|300
|000
|000_3
|5
|1
|San Diego
|000
|300
|02x_5
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Torrens in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Naylor in the 7th.
E_Maldonado (1). LOB_Houston 2, San Diego 4. 2B_Reddick 2 (9), Hosmer (4). HR_Tucker (4), off Morejon; Machado (8), off Paredes. RBIs_Correa (16), Tucker 2 (20), Hosmer (18), Cronenworth (12), Profar (11), Machado 2 (22).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Springer, Toro); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Naylor). RISP_Houston 1 for 5; San Diego 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Altuve, Profar. GIDP_Altuve.
DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|106
|2.29
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|5.40
|Paredes L,1-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|3.55
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.38
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morejon
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|36
|5.79
|Patiño
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|5.23
|Quantrill
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.93
|Hill
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.19
|Stammen W,3-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|5.27
|Pagán S,2-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.23
Inherited runners-scored_Patiño 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:04. A_0 (40,209).
