San Diego 6, Texas 4

August 18, 2020 7:58 pm
 
San Diego Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 6 12 6 Totals 32 4 5 4
Grisham cf 5 0 2 0 Choo dh 5 0 1 0
Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 0 Santana 1b 4 1 1 0
Machado 3b 4 1 2 0 Frazier 3b 5 1 1 0
Hosmer 1b 5 1 0 0 Gallo rf 4 1 1 3
France dh 3 0 0 0 Solak lf 1 1 0 0
b-Naylor ph-dh 2 0 2 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0
Myers rf 4 1 1 4 Dietrich 2b 3 0 0 0
Cronenworth 2b 3 1 2 0 Heineman cf 3 0 1 1
Profar lf 4 1 1 2 Mathis c 2 0 0 0
Torrens c 2 0 0 0 a-Trevino ph-c 2 0 0 0
Hedges c 1 0 0 0
San Diego 400 200 000 6
Texas 000 400 000 4

E_Machado (2). DP_San Diego 1, Texas 0. LOB_San Diego 9, Texas 8. 2B_Cronenworth (6), Heineman (2). HR_Myers (6), Profar (3), Gallo (6). SB_Tatis Jr. (6), Heineman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Morejon 3 0 0 0 1 4
Guerra 0 3 4 3 1 0
Stammen, W, 2-1 2 1 0 0 0 2
Patiño, H, 1 1 0 0 0 3 1
Pomeranz, H, 5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Pagán, H, 6 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2
Quantrill, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Minor, L, 0-4 3 2-3 9 6 6 1 6
Gibaut 1 0 0 0 2 2
Rodríguez 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
García 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hernández 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hearn 1 2 0 0 0 1

Guerra pitched to 4 batters in the 4th, Gibaut pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

WP_Gibaut.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:36.

