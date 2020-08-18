San Diego 6, Texas 4

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 12 6 4 11 Grisham cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .250 Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .310 Machado 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .213 Hosmer 1b 5 1 0 0 0 3 .250 France dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226 b-Naylor ph-dh 2 0 2 0 0 0 .350 Myers rf 4 1 1 4 1 1 .286 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .321 Profar lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .203 Torrens c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Hedges c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .139

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 5 4 7 11 Choo dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .224 Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .160 Frazier 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .296 Gallo rf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .214 Solak lf 1 1 0 0 3 1 .296 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265 Dietrich 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Heineman cf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .160 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .182 a-Trevino ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214

San Diego 400 200 000_6 12 1 Texas 000 400 000_4 5 0

a-flied out for Mathis in the 6th. b-singled for France in the 7th.

E_Machado (2). LOB_San Diego 9, Texas 8. 2B_Cronenworth (6), Heineman (2). HR_Myers (6), off Minor; Profar (3), off Minor; Gallo (6), off Guerra. RBIs_Myers 4 (16), Profar 2 (8), Gallo 3 (15), Heineman (4). SB_Tatis Jr. (6), Heineman (2). CS_Machado (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Profar, Hosmer, Grisham); Texas 4 (Mathis, Trevino, Frazier). RISP_San Diego 2 for 8; Texas 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Dietrich. GIDP_Dietrich.

DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morejon 3 0 0 0 1 4 39 0.00 Guerra 0 3 4 3 1 0 20 14.73 Stammen, W, 2-1 2 1 0 0 0 2 29 5.91 Patiño, H, 1 1 0 0 0 3 1 32 6.75 Pomeranz, H, 5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 Pagán, H, 6 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 26 7.20 Quantrill, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.84

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, L, 0-4 3 2-3 9 6 6 1 6 86 6.94 Gibaut 1 0 0 0 2 2 23 4.91 Rodríguez 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 1.35 García 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Hernández 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.98 Hearn 1 2 0 0 0 1 12 6.00

Guerra pitched to 4 batters in the 4th

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 1-1, Quantrill 2-0, Gibaut 2-0, Rodríguez 2-0. WP_Gibaut. PB_Torrens (1).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:36.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.