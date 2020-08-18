San Diego 6, Texas 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|4
|11
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|France dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|b-Naylor ph-dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.286
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.203
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Hedges c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.139
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|7
|11
|
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.160
|Frazier 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Gallo rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.214
|Solak lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.296
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Dietrich 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Heineman cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.160
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|a-Trevino ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|San Diego
|400
|200
|000_6
|12
|1
|Texas
|000
|400
|000_4
|5
|0
a-flied out for Mathis in the 6th. b-singled for France in the 7th.
E_Machado (2). LOB_San Diego 9, Texas 8. 2B_Cronenworth (6), Heineman (2). HR_Myers (6), off Minor; Profar (3), off Minor; Gallo (6), off Guerra. RBIs_Myers 4 (16), Profar 2 (8), Gallo 3 (15), Heineman (4). SB_Tatis Jr. (6), Heineman (2). CS_Machado (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Profar, Hosmer, Grisham); Texas 4 (Mathis, Trevino, Frazier). RISP_San Diego 2 for 8; Texas 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Dietrich. GIDP_Dietrich.
DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morejon
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|39
|0.00
|Guerra
|0
|
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|20
|14.73
|Stammen, W, 2-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|5.91
|Patiño, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|32
|6.75
|Pomeranz, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Pagán, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|7.20
|Quantrill, S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.84
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 0-4
|3
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|6
|86
|6.94
|Gibaut
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|4.91
|Rodríguez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|1.35
|García
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Hernández
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.98
|Hearn
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.00
Guerra pitched to 4 batters in the 4th
Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 1-1, Quantrill 2-0, Gibaut 2-0, Rodríguez 2-0. WP_Gibaut. PB_Torrens (1).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:36.
