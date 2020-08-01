San Diego 8, Colorado 7

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|10
|7
|3
|7
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.313
|Grisham cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.267
|Profar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mejía ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|7
|14
|7
|3
|7
|
|Dahl cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Story ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.348
|Blackmon rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.308
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Hampson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Hilliard lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tapia dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Kemp ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|San Diego
|000
|003
|104_8
|10
|0
|Colorado
|200
|002
|102_7
|14
|1
a-doubled for Tapia in the 6th. b-singled for Hedges in the 7th. c-flied out for Hilliard in the 9th.
1-ran for Murphy in the 9th.
E_Story (2). LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 9. 2B_Myers (3), Kemp (1). 3B_Cronenworth (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (2), off Davis; Pham (1), off Davis; Blackmon (1), off Richards; Story (3), off Strahm. RBIs_Machado (5), Pham 4 (7), Tatis Jr. 2 (9), Blackmon 3 (4), Kemp 2 (3), Story (4), McMahon (3). SB_Pham (5), Tatis Jr. (3), Grisham (2).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Tatis Jr., Myers, Grisham, Naylor); Colorado 4 (Blackmon, Wolters, Owings). RISP_San Diego 3 for 9; Colorado 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Cronenworth.
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|5
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|90
|3.38
|Strahm BS,0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.91
|Stammen W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.79
|Yates H,1
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|28
|15.43
|Pomeranz S,2-2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|88
|2.61
|Bard
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|3.86
|J.Díaz H,3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|0.00
|Davis L,0-1 BS,2-3
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|29
|16.88
|Kinley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 2-2, Pomeranz 3-0, Bard 1-0. IBB_off Davis (Machado). WP_Yates, Gray.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_3:37.
