San Diego 8, Colorado 7

August 1, 2020 12:45 am
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 10 7 3 7
Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 2 0 2 .313
Grisham cf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .267
Machado 3b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .226
Pham lf 5 1 2 4 0 0 .267
Profar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Myers rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Naylor dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .111
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mejía ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .083
Cronenworth 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .375
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 7 14 7 3 7
Dahl cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .259
Story ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .348
Blackmon rf 5 2 3 3 0 1 .308
Arenado 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .261
Murphy 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .222
Hampson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
McMahon 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .273
Hilliard lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .188
Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tapia dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .154
Kemp ph-dh 2 0 1 2 0 1 .333
Wolters c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
San Diego 000 003 104_8 10 0
Colorado 200 002 102_7 14 1

a-doubled for Tapia in the 6th. b-singled for Hedges in the 7th. c-flied out for Hilliard in the 9th.

1-ran for Murphy in the 9th.

E_Story (2). LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 9. 2B_Myers (3), Kemp (1). 3B_Cronenworth (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (2), off Davis; Pham (1), off Davis; Blackmon (1), off Richards; Story (3), off Strahm. RBIs_Machado (5), Pham 4 (7), Tatis Jr. 2 (9), Blackmon 3 (4), Kemp 2 (3), Story (4), McMahon (3). SB_Pham (5), Tatis Jr. (3), Grisham (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Tatis Jr., Myers, Grisham, Naylor); Colorado 4 (Blackmon, Wolters, Owings). RISP_San Diego 3 for 9; Colorado 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Cronenworth.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 5 2-3 8 4 4 1 6 90 3.38
Strahm BS,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 11 4.91
Stammen W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.79
Yates H,1 2-3 3 2 2 2 0 28 15.43
Pomeranz S,2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 5 2-3 4 3 2 1 2 88 2.61
Bard 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 23 3.86
J.Díaz H,3 1 2 0 0 0 3 21 0.00
Davis L,0-1 BS,2-3 2-3 2 4 4 2 0 29 16.88
Kinley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 2-2, Pomeranz 3-0, Bard 1-0. IBB_off Davis (Machado). WP_Yates, Gray.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:37.

