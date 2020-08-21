Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego 8, Texas 7

August 21, 2020 12:25 am
 
< a min read
      
Texas San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 8 7 Totals 36 8 10 7
Solak lf 4 2 1 1 Grisham cf 5 0 0 0
Santana 1b 4 0 1 3 Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 1 0
Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 2 2 0
Gallo rf 4 1 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 4
Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 Myers rf 5 1 1 1
Dietrich dh 3 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 5 0 1 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 2 0 Profar lf 3 0 0 0
Trevino c 5 2 2 3 Naylor dh 2 0 0 0
Heineman cf 4 1 1 0 a-France ph-dh 1 1 1 1
Hedges c 3 2 2 1
Texas 000 020 311 0 7
San Diego 100 040 020 1 8

E_Heineman (1). LOB_Texas 8, San Diego 8. 2B_Santana (2), Machado 2 (7). HR_Trevino (1), Solak (2), Hosmer (5), France (2), Hedges (3). SB_Santana (1), Hosmer (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Gibson 5 6 5 5 3 3
Hearn 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Herget 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Chavez, BS, 0-3 2-3 2 2 2 0 2
García, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 2
San Diego
Lamet 5 2 2 2 3 9
Hill, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Baez, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
Patiño 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Pagán, BS, 0-4 1 1 1 1 0 2
Johnson, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Gibson (Profar), Patiño (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Cory Blaser.

Advertisement

T_3:59.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired