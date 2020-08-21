San Diego 8, Texas 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 7 8 7 5 16 Solak lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .278 Santana 1b 4 0 1 3 1 3 .152 Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Gallo rf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .218 Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .269 Dietrich dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .263 Trevino c 5 2 2 3 0 1 .318 Heineman cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .172

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 8 10 7 5 9 Grisham cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 1 0 0 3 .312 Machado 3b 3 2 2 0 2 1 .235 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 4 1 0 .250 Myers rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .267 Cronenworth 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .323 Profar lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Naylor dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .308 a-France ph-dh 1 1 1 1 1 0 .250 Hedges c 3 2 2 1 1 0 .167

Texas 000 020 311 0_7 8 1 San Diego 100 040 020 1_8 10 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Naylor in the 6th.

E_Heineman (1). LOB_Texas 8, San Diego 8. 2B_Santana (2), Machado 2 (7). HR_Trevino (1), off Lamet; Solak (2), off Pagán; Hosmer (5), off Gibson; France (2), off Chavez; Hedges (3), off Chavez. RBIs_Trevino 3 (4), Santana 3 (5), Solak (9), Myers (17), Hosmer 4 (17), France (4), Hedges (5). SB_Santana (1), Hosmer (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Gallo, Dietrich, Odor, Heineman, Trevino); San Diego 4 (Cronenworth 2, Myers, Tatis Jr.). RISP_Texas 3 for 11; San Diego 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Grisham.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson 5 6 5 5 3 3 90 4.73 Hearn 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 27 4.91 Herget 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 5.19 Chavez, BS, 0-3 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 16 8.71 García, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 2 17 0.00

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lamet 5 2 2 2 3 9 97 1.89 Hill, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 6.14 Baez, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 28 81.00 Patiño 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 21 6.75 Pagán, BS, 0-4 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 7.36 Johnson, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 5.19

Inherited runners-scored_Herget 2-0, Patiño 1-0. HBP_Gibson (Profar), Patiño (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:59.

