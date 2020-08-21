Listen Live Sports

San Diego 8, Texas 7

August 21, 2020 12:25 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 8 7 5 16
Solak lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .278
Santana 1b 4 0 1 3 1 3 .152
Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Gallo rf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .218
Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .269
Dietrich dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .263
Trevino c 5 2 2 3 0 1 .318
Heineman cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .172
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 8 10 7 5 9
Grisham cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 1 0 0 3 .312
Machado 3b 3 2 2 0 2 1 .235
Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 4 1 0 .250
Myers rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .267
Cronenworth 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .323
Profar lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .198
Naylor dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .308
a-France ph-dh 1 1 1 1 1 0 .250
Hedges c 3 2 2 1 1 0 .167
Texas 000 020 311 0_7 8 1
San Diego 100 040 020 1_8 10 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Naylor in the 6th.

E_Heineman (1). LOB_Texas 8, San Diego 8. 2B_Santana (2), Machado 2 (7). HR_Trevino (1), off Lamet; Solak (2), off Pagán; Hosmer (5), off Gibson; France (2), off Chavez; Hedges (3), off Chavez. RBIs_Trevino 3 (4), Santana 3 (5), Solak (9), Myers (17), Hosmer 4 (17), France (4), Hedges (5). SB_Santana (1), Hosmer (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Gallo, Dietrich, Odor, Heineman, Trevino); San Diego 4 (Cronenworth 2, Myers, Tatis Jr.). RISP_Texas 3 for 11; San Diego 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Grisham.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson 5 6 5 5 3 3 90 4.73
Hearn 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 27 4.91
Herget 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 5.19
Chavez, BS, 0-3 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 16 8.71
García, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 2 17 0.00
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet 5 2 2 2 3 9 97 1.89
Hill, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 6.14
Baez, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 28 81.00
Patiño 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 21 6.75
Pagán, BS, 0-4 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 7.36
Johnson, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 5.19

Inherited runners-scored_Herget 2-0, Patiño 1-0. HBP_Gibson (Profar), Patiño (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:59.

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired