San Diego 8, Texas 7

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|8
|7
|5
|16
|
|Solak lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|.152
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Gallo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.218
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Dietrich dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Trevino c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.318
|Heineman cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|7
|5
|9
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.312
|Machado 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.235
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.250
|Myers rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Cronenworth 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Naylor dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|a-France ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Hedges c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|Texas
|000
|020
|311
|0_7
|8
|1
|San Diego
|100
|040
|020
|1_8
|10
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Naylor in the 6th.
E_Heineman (1). LOB_Texas 8, San Diego 8. 2B_Santana (2), Machado 2 (7). HR_Trevino (1), off Lamet; Solak (2), off Pagán; Hosmer (5), off Gibson; France (2), off Chavez; Hedges (3), off Chavez. RBIs_Trevino 3 (4), Santana 3 (5), Solak (9), Myers (17), Hosmer 4 (17), France (4), Hedges (5). SB_Santana (1), Hosmer (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Gallo, Dietrich, Odor, Heineman, Trevino); San Diego 4 (Cronenworth 2, Myers, Tatis Jr.). RISP_Texas 3 for 11; San Diego 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Grisham.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|90
|4.73
|Hearn
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|27
|4.91
|Herget
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.19
|Chavez, BS, 0-3
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|16
|8.71
|García, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|3
|9
|97
|1.89
|Hill, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|6.14
|Baez, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|28
|81.00
|Patiño
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|6.75
|Pagán, BS, 0-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|7.36
|Johnson, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|5.19
Inherited runners-scored_Herget 2-0, Patiño 1-0. HBP_Gibson (Profar), Patiño (Dietrich).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:59.
