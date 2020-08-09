Listen Live Sports

San Diego 9, Arizona 5

August 9, 2020 7:26 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 5 5 4 15
K.Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Locastro cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Calhoun rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .192
S.Marte cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .347
Jay lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Peralta lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Lamb 3b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .083
An.Young 3b-2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .375
Varsho dh-c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .111
C.Kelly c-p 3 0 0 0 1 2 .156
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .137
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 9 11 9 4 10
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 2 0 2 .333
Cronenworth ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .357
Machado 3b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .213
Garcia 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Pham dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .220
France 1b 4 2 1 1 1 2 .250
Myers rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .278
Grisham cf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .246
Profar 2b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .136
Mejía c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .103
Olivares lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Arizona 000 000 104_5 5 0
San Diego 333 000 00x_9 11 0

LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 7. 2B_Varsho (1), Cronenworth (3). HR_Calhoun (3), off Lamet; An.Young (1), off Patiño; Ahmed (2), off Hill; Machado 2 (4), off Bumgarner; Myers (5), off Bumgarner; Tatis Jr. (8), off Bumgarner; France (1), off Widener; Mejía (1), off Widener. RBIs_Calhoun (8), An.Young 2 (3), Ahmed 2 (4), Machado 2 (9), Myers 2 (12), Tatis Jr. 2 (18), France (3), Mejía 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Jay); San Diego 3 (Olivares, France). RISP_Arizona 1 for 4; San Diego 1 for 6.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, L, 0-3 2 5 6 6 1 2 47 9.35
C.Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Widener 3 2 3 3 2 6 60 3.12
Crichton 2 3 0 0 1 2 36 2.57
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet, W, 2-0 6 2-3 1 1 1 0 11 83 1.61
Patiño 1 2-3 2 2 2 4 3 49 12.27
Hill 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 18 11.25

HBP_Widener (Profar), Lamet (An.Young). PB_Mejía (1).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:59.

Sports News
The Associated Press

