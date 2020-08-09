San Diego 9, Arizona 5

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|4
|15
|
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Locastro cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.192
|S.Marte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.347
|Jay lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Lamb 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.083
|An.Young 3b-2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.375
|Varsho dh-c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|C.Kelly c-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.156
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.137
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|9
|4
|10
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|Cronenworth ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.213
|Garcia 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|France 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.246
|Profar 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.103
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Arizona
|000
|000
|104_5
|5
|0
|San Diego
|333
|000
|00x_9
|11
|0
LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 7. 2B_Varsho (1), Cronenworth (3). HR_Calhoun (3), off Lamet; An.Young (1), off Patiño; Ahmed (2), off Hill; Machado 2 (4), off Bumgarner; Myers (5), off Bumgarner; Tatis Jr. (8), off Bumgarner; France (1), off Widener; Mejía (1), off Widener. RBIs_Calhoun (8), An.Young 2 (3), Ahmed 2 (4), Machado 2 (9), Myers 2 (12), Tatis Jr. 2 (18), France (3), Mejía 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Jay); San Diego 3 (Olivares, France). RISP_Arizona 1 for 4; San Diego 1 for 6.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 0-3
|2
|
|5
|6
|6
|1
|2
|47
|9.35
|C.Kelly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Widener
|3
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|6
|60
|3.12
|Crichton
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|2.57
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet, W, 2-0
|6
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|83
|1.61
|Patiño
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|3
|49
|12.27
|Hill
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|11.25
HBP_Widener (Profar), Lamet (An.Young). PB_Mejía (1).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:59.
