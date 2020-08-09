San Diego 9, Arizona 5

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 5 5 4 15 K.Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Locastro cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Calhoun rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .192 S.Marte cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .347 Jay lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Peralta lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Lamb 3b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .083 An.Young 3b-2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .375 Varsho dh-c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .111 C.Kelly c-p 3 0 0 0 1 2 .156 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .137

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 9 11 9 4 10 Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 2 0 2 .333 Cronenworth ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .357 Machado 3b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .213 Garcia 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Pham dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .220 France 1b 4 2 1 1 1 2 .250 Myers rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .278 Grisham cf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .246 Profar 2b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .136 Mejía c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .103 Olivares lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217

Arizona 000 000 104_5 5 0 San Diego 333 000 00x_9 11 0

LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 7. 2B_Varsho (1), Cronenworth (3). HR_Calhoun (3), off Lamet; An.Young (1), off Patiño; Ahmed (2), off Hill; Machado 2 (4), off Bumgarner; Myers (5), off Bumgarner; Tatis Jr. (8), off Bumgarner; France (1), off Widener; Mejía (1), off Widener. RBIs_Calhoun (8), An.Young 2 (3), Ahmed 2 (4), Machado 2 (9), Myers 2 (12), Tatis Jr. 2 (18), France (3), Mejía 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Jay); San Diego 3 (Olivares, France). RISP_Arizona 1 for 4; San Diego 1 for 6.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, L, 0-3 2 5 6 6 1 2 47 9.35 C.Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Widener 3 2 3 3 2 6 60 3.12 Crichton 2 3 0 0 1 2 36 2.57

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lamet, W, 2-0 6 2-3 1 1 1 0 11 83 1.61 Patiño 1 2-3 2 2 2 4 3 49 12.27 Hill 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 18 11.25

HBP_Widener (Profar), Lamet (An.Young). PB_Mejía (1).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:59.

