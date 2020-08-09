Listen Live Sports

San Diego 9, Arizona 5

August 9, 2020 7:26 pm
 
< a min read
      
Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 5 5 Totals 35 9 11 9
K.Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 2
Locastro cf 2 0 0 0 Cronenworth ss 1 0 1 0
Calhoun rf 3 1 1 1 Machado 3b 4 2 2 2
S.Marte cf 2 0 0 0 Garcia 3b 1 0 0 0
Jay lf 2 0 0 0 Pham dh 4 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 France 1b 4 2 1 1
Peralta lf 2 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 1 2 2
Lamb 3b 1 1 1 0 Grisham cf 2 0 0 0
An.Young 3b-2b 3 1 1 2 Profar 2b 3 2 2 0
Varsho dh-c 4 1 1 0 Mejía c 4 1 1 2
C.Kelly c-p 3 0 0 0 Olivares lf 4 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 2
Arizona 000 000 104 5
San Diego 333 000 00x 9

LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 7. 2B_Varsho (1), Cronenworth (3). HR_Calhoun (3), An.Young (1), Ahmed (2), Machado 2 (4), Myers (5), Tatis Jr. (8), France (1), Mejía (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Bumgarner, L, 0-3 2 5 6 6 1 2
C.Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 0
Widener 3 2 3 3 2 6
Crichton 2 3 0 0 1 2
San Diego
Lamet, W, 2-0 6 2-3 1 1 1 0 11
Patiño 1 2-3 2 2 2 4 3
Hill 2-3 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_Widener (Profar), Lamet (An.Young).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:59.

Navajo Code Talker's Day