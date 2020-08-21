Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5

August 21, 2020 1:40 am
 
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 10 5 5 12
Fletcher ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .299
La Stella 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .284
Trout cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .284
Rendon 3b 5 0 3 2 0 1 .289
Ohtani dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .171
Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .270
Adell rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .211
Stassi c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Bemboom c 2 1 1 2 1 1 .333
Rengifo 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .133
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 10 12 10 6 4
Slater dh 5 2 2 0 0 0 .347
Yastrzemski rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .313
Flores 2b 4 2 3 4 1 0 .322
Longoria 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Belt 1b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .218
Bart c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Ruf lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
a-Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 0 2 1 0 .215
Crawford ss 3 2 2 1 1 1 .264
Dubón cf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .266
Los Angeles 100 021 100_5 10 0
San Francisco 242 101 00x_10 12 0

a-walked for Ruf in the 2nd.

LOB_Los Angeles 10, San Francisco 9. 2B_La Stella (8), Slater (1), Yastrzemski (9), Bart (1). 3B_Trout (1). HR_Bemboom (1), off Gausman; Flores (6), off Suarez; Crawford (2), off Teheran. RBIs_Rendon 2 (15), La Stella (12), Bemboom 2 (2), Flores 4 (17), Yastrzemski 2 (21), Longoria (11), Dickerson 2 (8), Crawford (7). SB_Slater (6). SF_Dickerson.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher, Goodwin, La Stella, Rengifo); San Francisco 4 (Ruf, Crawford, Slater). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 14; San Francisco 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Rengifo, La Stella, Yastrzemski.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez, L, 0-1 1 1-3 5 5 5 1 0 48 33.75
Andriese 2-3 1 1 1 3 2 29 7.47
Teheran 5 6 4 4 2 2 78 10.38
Milner 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.86
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 1-1 5 1-3 9 4 4 1 8 101 4.65
Selman 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 2.70
S.Anderson 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 25 5.40
Peralta 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 28 7.36
García 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-1, Peralta 3-1. HBP_Suarez (Bart). WP_Suarez, Selman.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:40.

