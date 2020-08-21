San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 10 5 5 12 Fletcher ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .299 La Stella 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .284 Trout cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .284 Rendon 3b 5 0 3 2 0 1 .289 Ohtani dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .171 Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .270 Adell rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .211 Stassi c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Bemboom c 2 1 1 2 1 1 .333 Rengifo 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .133

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 10 12 10 6 4 Slater dh 5 2 2 0 0 0 .347 Yastrzemski rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .313 Flores 2b 4 2 3 4 1 0 .322 Longoria 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Belt 1b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .218 Bart c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Ruf lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 a-Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 0 2 1 0 .215 Crawford ss 3 2 2 1 1 1 .264 Dubón cf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .266

Los Angeles 100 021 100_5 10 0 San Francisco 242 101 00x_10 12 0

a-walked for Ruf in the 2nd.

LOB_Los Angeles 10, San Francisco 9. 2B_La Stella (8), Slater (1), Yastrzemski (9), Bart (1). 3B_Trout (1). HR_Bemboom (1), off Gausman; Flores (6), off Suarez; Crawford (2), off Teheran. RBIs_Rendon 2 (15), La Stella (12), Bemboom 2 (2), Flores 4 (17), Yastrzemski 2 (21), Longoria (11), Dickerson 2 (8), Crawford (7). SB_Slater (6). SF_Dickerson.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher, Goodwin, La Stella, Rengifo); San Francisco 4 (Ruf, Crawford, Slater). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 14; San Francisco 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Rengifo, La Stella, Yastrzemski.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez, L, 0-1 1 1-3 5 5 5 1 0 48 33.75 Andriese 2-3 1 1 1 3 2 29 7.47 Teheran 5 6 4 4 2 2 78 10.38 Milner 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.86

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, W, 1-1 5 1-3 9 4 4 1 8 101 4.65 Selman 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 2.70 S.Anderson 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 25 5.40 Peralta 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 28 7.36 García 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-1, Peralta 3-1. HBP_Suarez (Bart). WP_Suarez, Selman.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:40.

