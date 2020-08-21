San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|5
|12
|
|Fletcher ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|La Stella 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Goodwin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.270
|Adell rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Stassi c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Bemboom c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.333
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.133
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|10
|6
|4
|
|Slater dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.347
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.313
|Flores 2b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.322
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.218
|Bart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Ruf lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Dickerson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.215
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Dubón cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Los Angeles
|100
|021
|100_5
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|242
|101
|00x_10
|12
|0
a-walked for Ruf in the 2nd.
LOB_Los Angeles 10, San Francisco 9. 2B_La Stella (8), Slater (1), Yastrzemski (9), Bart (1). 3B_Trout (1). HR_Bemboom (1), off Gausman; Flores (6), off Suarez; Crawford (2), off Teheran. RBIs_Rendon 2 (15), La Stella (12), Bemboom 2 (2), Flores 4 (17), Yastrzemski 2 (21), Longoria (11), Dickerson 2 (8), Crawford (7). SB_Slater (6). SF_Dickerson.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher, Goodwin, La Stella, Rengifo); San Francisco 4 (Ruf, Crawford, Slater). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 14; San Francisco 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Rengifo, La Stella, Yastrzemski.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|48
|33.75
|Andriese
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|29
|7.47
|Teheran
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|78
|10.38
|Milner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.86
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|1
|8
|101
|4.65
|Selman
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.70
|S.Anderson
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|25
|5.40
|Peralta
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|7.36
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-1, Peralta 3-1. HBP_Suarez (Bart). WP_Suarez, Selman.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:40.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.