San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5

August 21, 2020 1:40 am
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 10 5 Totals 35 10 12 10
Fletcher ss 5 1 1 0 Slater dh 5 2 2 0
La Stella 1b 5 1 1 1 Yastrzemski rf 5 1 1 2
Trout cf 5 1 2 0 Flores 2b 4 2 3 4
Rendon 3b 5 0 3 2 Longoria 3b 5 0 1 1
Ohtani dh 5 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 1 1 0
Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0 Bart c 4 0 1 0
Adell rf 3 0 1 0 Ruf lf 1 0 0 0
Stassi c 1 0 1 0 a-Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 0 2
Bemboom c 2 1 1 2 Crawford ss 3 2 2 1
Rengifo 2b 2 1 0 0 Dubón cf 3 2 1 0
Los Angeles 100 021 100 5
San Francisco 242 101 00x 10

LOB_Los Angeles 10, San Francisco 9. 2B_La Stella (8), Slater (1), Yastrzemski (9), Bart (1). 3B_Trout (1). HR_Bemboom (1), Flores (6), Crawford (2). SB_Slater (6). SF_Dickerson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Suarez, L, 0-1 1 1-3 5 5 5 1 0
Andriese 2-3 1 1 1 3 2
Teheran 5 6 4 4 2 2
Milner 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Gausman, W, 1-1 5 1-3 9 4 4 1 8
Selman 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
S.Anderson 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Peralta 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
García 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Suarez (Bart). WP_Suarez, Selman.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:40.

