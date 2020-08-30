San Francisco 4, Arizona 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|1
|14
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.221
|Duggar pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.299
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.327
|Sandoval dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Tromp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Rickard pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|3
|7
|
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|S.Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|D.Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Lamb dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.100
|Varsho c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.160
|An.Young ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Kelly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|030_4
|7
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|100_1
|3
|1
a- for Varsho in the 7th. b-doubled for Tromp in the 8th.
1-ran for Flores in the 8th. 2-ran for Dickerson in the 8th.
E_Walker (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 4. 2B_Flores (5). HR_Dickerson (4), off Clarke; Escobar (4), off Cueto. RBIs_Dickerson 2 (14), Longoria 2 (19), Escobar (16). SB_Yastrzemski (2). CS_Lamb (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Dickerson, Bart); Arizona 2 (Lamb, D.Peralta). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 5; Arizona 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Ahmed. GIDP_Belt.
DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Walker).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|106
|4.75
|Watson W,1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.82
|Rogers H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.40
|Coonrod S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.68
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clarke
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|81
|2.22
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|7.30
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.21
|Crichton L,2-2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|3.24
|Bradley
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4.22
|Rondón
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-0, Bradley 2-2. HBP_Bradley (Yastrzemski).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:55.
