Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Francisco 4, Arizona 1

August 30, 2020 7:19 pm
 
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 4 1 14
Yastrzemski rf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .280
Dickerson lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .221
Duggar pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .115
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .299
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .313
Solano 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .327
Sandoval dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267
Dubón cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Tromp c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Flores ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Rickard pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Bart c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 3 7
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .212
K.Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .307
S.Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311
D.Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Escobar 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .200
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Lamb dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .100
Varsho c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .160
An.Young ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Kelly c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186
San Francisco 100 000 030_4 7 0
Arizona 000 000 100_1 3 1

a- for Varsho in the 7th. b-doubled for Tromp in the 8th.

1-ran for Flores in the 8th. 2-ran for Dickerson in the 8th.

E_Walker (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 4. 2B_Flores (5). HR_Dickerson (4), off Clarke; Escobar (4), off Cueto. RBIs_Dickerson 2 (14), Longoria 2 (19), Escobar (16). SB_Yastrzemski (2). CS_Lamb (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Dickerson, Bart); Arizona 2 (Lamb, D.Peralta). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 5; Arizona 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Ahmed. GIDP_Belt.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Walker).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto 6 2-3 3 1 1 3 6 106 4.75
Watson W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.82
Rogers H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.40
Coonrod S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.68
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clarke 5 1 1 1 1 7 81 2.22
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 7.30
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.21
Crichton L,2-2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 12 3.24
Bradley 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 4.22
Rondón 1 2 0 0 0 3 18 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-0, Bradley 2-2. HBP_Bradley (Yastrzemski).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:55.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired