San Francisco 4, Arizona 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 4 1 14 Yastrzemski rf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .280 Dickerson lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .221 Duggar pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .115 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .299 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .313 Solano 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .327 Sandoval dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267 Dubón cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Tromp c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Flores ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Rickard pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Bart c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 1 3 7 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .212 K.Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .307 S.Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311 D.Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Escobar 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .200 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Lamb dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .100 Varsho c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .160 An.Young ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Kelly c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186

San Francisco 100 000 030_4 7 0 Arizona 000 000 100_1 3 1

a- for Varsho in the 7th. b-doubled for Tromp in the 8th.

1-ran for Flores in the 8th. 2-ran for Dickerson in the 8th.

E_Walker (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 4. 2B_Flores (5). HR_Dickerson (4), off Clarke; Escobar (4), off Cueto. RBIs_Dickerson 2 (14), Longoria 2 (19), Escobar (16). SB_Yastrzemski (2). CS_Lamb (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Dickerson, Bart); Arizona 2 (Lamb, D.Peralta). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 5; Arizona 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Ahmed. GIDP_Belt.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Walker).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto 6 2-3 3 1 1 3 6 106 4.75 Watson W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.82 Rogers H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.40 Coonrod S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.68

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clarke 5 1 1 1 1 7 81 2.22 Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 7.30 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.21 Crichton L,2-2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 12 3.24 Bradley 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 4.22 Rondón 1 2 0 0 0 3 18 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-0, Bradley 2-2. HBP_Bradley (Yastrzemski).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:55.

