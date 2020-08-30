Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 4, Arizona 1

August 30, 2020
 
< a min read
      
San Francisco Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 29 1 3 1
Yastrzemski rf 3 1 0 0 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 4 1 2 2 K.Marte 2b 4 0 1 0
Duggar pr-lf 0 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 4 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 2 D.Peralta lf 4 0 0 0
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0
Solano 2b 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 3 1 2 1
Sandoval dh 4 0 1 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 Lamb dh 2 0 0 0
Dubón cf 4 0 1 0 Varsho c 1 0 0 0
Tromp c 2 0 0 0 An.Young ph 0 0 0 0
Flores ph 1 0 1 0 Kelly c 1 0 0 0
Rickard pr 0 1 0 0
Bart c 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 100 000 030 4
Arizona 000 000 100 1

E_Walker (1). DP_San Francisco 0, Arizona 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 4. 2B_Flores (5). HR_Dickerson (4), Escobar (4). SB_Yastrzemski (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Cueto 6 2-3 3 1 1 3 6
Watson W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Coonrod S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Clarke 5 1 1 1 1 7
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 2
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1
Crichton L,2-2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Bradley 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Rondón 1 2 0 0 0 3

HBP_Bradley (Yastrzemski).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:55.

