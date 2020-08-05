Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 4, Colorado 3

August 5, 2020 11:44 pm
 
San Francisco Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 31 3 6 3
Yastrzemski cf 4 1 1 0 Dahl cf 3 1 0 1
Dickerson rf 4 0 0 0 Butera c 0 0 0 0
Slater rf 0 0 0 0 Story ss 4 0 0 0
Solano 3b 4 1 1 0 Blackmon dh 4 0 1 1
Longoria 3b 0 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1
Belt 1b 4 2 2 3 Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0
Flores 2b 4 0 1 1 McMahon 2b 2 0 1 0
Dubón 2b 0 0 0 0 Tapia rf 2 0 0 0
Sandoval dh 4 0 2 0 Kemp ph 1 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Hampson lf-cf 1 0 0 0
Heineman c 3 0 0 0 Hilliard lf-rf 3 1 1 0
Duggar lf 3 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 0 2 0
Owings pr-rf 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 301 000 4
Colorado 101 000 100 3

E_Solano (3), Murphy (1), Story (3). DP_San Francisco 1, Colorado 2. LOB_San Francisco 3, Colorado 4. 2B_Belt (1), Yastrzemski (4). HR_Belt (1), Arenado (3). SB_Hilliard (1). SF_Dahl (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb W,1-0 5 4 2 1 0 4
Baragar H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Watson H,1 1 1 1 1 1 0
Rogers H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gott S,3-3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Colorado
Gray L,0-1 6 5 4 3 0 2
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bard 1 1 0 0 0 2
Estévez 1 1 0 0 0 0

Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_Webb.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:48.

