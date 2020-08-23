San Francisco 5, Arizona 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|3
|1
|0
|4
|
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.336
|S.Marte cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|D.Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|5
|4
|8
|7
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.311
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.209
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.363
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.244
|Tromp c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Bart ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Duggar cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Dubón ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Arizona
|000
|000
|100_1
|3
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|40x_5
|5
|1
a-doubled for Tromp in the 7th. b-walked for Duggar in the 7th.
E_Crawford (4). LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 8. 2B_K.Marte 2 (9), Duggar (2), Bart (3). RBIs_D.Peralta (19), Yastrzemski (22), Dickerson (9), Solano (16), Belt (9). SB_S.Marte (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Walker, D.Peralta); San Francisco 5 (Longoria, Yastrzemski 2, Flores). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Belt, Dubón. GIDP_Belt.
DP_Arizona 1 (Walker, Ahmed, K.Marte, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6
|95
|2.25
|Grace L,0-1
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|14
|27.00
|Guerra
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|16
|4.35
|Widener
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.21
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Anderson W,1-1
|9
|
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|103
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 3-3, Widener 2-1. HBP_T.Anderson (Calhoun), Widener (Bart).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:43.
