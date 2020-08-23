San Francisco 5, Arizona 1

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 3 1 0 4 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232 K.Marte 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .336 S.Marte cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .323 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284 D.Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .310 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Cron dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .196

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 5 5 4 8 7 Yastrzemski rf 3 2 0 1 2 2 .311 Dickerson lf 2 0 0 1 2 0 .209 Solano 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .363 Belt 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .237 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Flores dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319 Crawford ss 2 1 0 0 2 1 .244 Tromp c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .191 Bart ph-c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .375 Duggar cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .143 Dubón ph-cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .265

Arizona 000 000 100_1 3 0 San Francisco 100 000 40x_5 5 1

a-doubled for Tromp in the 7th. b-walked for Duggar in the 7th.

E_Crawford (4). LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 8. 2B_K.Marte 2 (9), Duggar (2), Bart (3). RBIs_D.Peralta (19), Yastrzemski (22), Dickerson (9), Solano (16), Belt (9). SB_S.Marte (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Walker, D.Peralta); San Francisco 5 (Longoria, Yastrzemski 2, Flores). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Belt, Dubón. GIDP_Belt.

DP_Arizona 1 (Walker, Ahmed, K.Marte, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen 6 3 1 1 4 6 95 2.25 Grace L,0-1 0 1 3 3 2 0 14 27.00 Guerra 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 16 4.35 Widener 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 3.21

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA T.Anderson W,1-1 9 3 1 0 0 4 103 3.45

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 3-3, Widener 2-1. HBP_T.Anderson (Calhoun), Widener (Bart).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:43.

