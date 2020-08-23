Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Francisco 5, Arizona 1

August 23, 2020 12:16 am
 
< a min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 3 1 0 4
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232
K.Marte 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .336
S.Marte cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .323
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284
D.Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .310
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Cron dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .196
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 5 5 4 8 7
Yastrzemski rf 3 2 0 1 2 2 .311
Dickerson lf 2 0 0 1 2 0 .209
Solano 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .363
Belt 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .237
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Flores dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319
Crawford ss 2 1 0 0 2 1 .244
Tromp c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .191
Bart ph-c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .375
Duggar cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .143
Dubón ph-cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .265
Arizona 000 000 100_1 3 0
San Francisco 100 000 40x_5 5 1

a-doubled for Tromp in the 7th. b-walked for Duggar in the 7th.

E_Crawford (4). LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 8. 2B_K.Marte 2 (9), Duggar (2), Bart (3). RBIs_D.Peralta (19), Yastrzemski (22), Dickerson (9), Solano (16), Belt (9). SB_S.Marte (4).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Walker, D.Peralta); San Francisco 5 (Longoria, Yastrzemski 2, Flores). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Belt, Dubón. GIDP_Belt.

DP_Arizona 1 (Walker, Ahmed, K.Marte, Walker).

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen 6 3 1 1 4 6 95 2.25
Grace L,0-1 0 1 3 3 2 0 14 27.00
Guerra 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 16 4.35
Widener 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 3.21
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
T.Anderson W,1-1 9 3 1 0 0 4 103 3.45

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 3-3, Widener 2-1. HBP_T.Anderson (Calhoun), Widener (Bart).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:43.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together