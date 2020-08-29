San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|13
|5
|4
|13
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.287
|Dickerson lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Duggar pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|Longoria 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.301
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.329
|Flores 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Solano 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.336
|Sandoval dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Bart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Dubón cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|3
|7
|
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|S.Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|D.Peralta dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.309
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Jay lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Locastro ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|San Francisco
|211
|000
|001_5
|13
|0
|Arizona
|000
|200
|000_2
|3
|0
a-walked for Jay in the 8th.
1-ran for Dickerson in the 8th.
LOB_San Francisco 11, Arizona 4. 2B_Longoria 2 (7), Belt (6), Yastrzemski (11), Crawford (5). 3B_Escobar (2). HR_Flores (8), off Ginkel; Walker (4), off Cahill. RBIs_Longoria (17), Belt (15), Yastrzemski (24), Sandoval (6), Flores (21), Walker 2 (21). CS_Dubón (2).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 8 (Sandoval, Dickerson, Dubón, Bart 2); Arizona 2 (K.Marte, Vogt). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 13; Arizona 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_D.Peralta. GIDP_Ahmed.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Flores, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill
|3
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|67
|2.51
|García W,2-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Coonrod H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.26
|Gott H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|11.17
|Watson H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.84
|Rogers S,2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.71
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver L,1-5
|3
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|70
|8.23
|López
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|5.06
|Guerra
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.46
|Rondón
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|9.82
|Crichton
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.20
|Ginkel
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|7.94
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-0, Crichton 2-0. IBB_off Crichton (Crawford). HBP_Cahill (Jay).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:12.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.