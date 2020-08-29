San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 5 13 5 4 13 Yastrzemski rf 5 0 1 1 0 4 .287 Dickerson lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .207 Duggar pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .115 Longoria 3b 4 2 2 1 1 2 .301 Belt 1b 3 0 2 1 2 0 .329 Flores 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .280 Solano 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .336 Sandoval dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .206 Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 1 1 .268 Bart c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Dubón cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .276

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 3 2 3 7 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .218 K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .308 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .322 D.Peralta dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290 Walker 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .309 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .188 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Vogt c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .138 Jay lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .129 Locastro ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250

San Francisco 211 000 001_5 13 0 Arizona 000 200 000_2 3 0

a-walked for Jay in the 8th.

1-ran for Dickerson in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 11, Arizona 4. 2B_Longoria 2 (7), Belt (6), Yastrzemski (11), Crawford (5). 3B_Escobar (2). HR_Flores (8), off Ginkel; Walker (4), off Cahill. RBIs_Longoria (17), Belt (15), Yastrzemski (24), Sandoval (6), Flores (21), Walker 2 (21). CS_Dubón (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 8 (Sandoval, Dickerson, Dubón, Bart 2); Arizona 2 (K.Marte, Vogt). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 13; Arizona 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_D.Peralta. GIDP_Ahmed.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Flores, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cahill 3 1-3 2 2 2 2 4 67 2.51 García W,2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.00 Coonrod H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.26 Gott H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 11.17 Watson H,6 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.84 Rogers S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.71

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weaver L,1-5 3 8 4 4 1 6 70 8.23 López 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 5.06 Guerra 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.46 Rondón 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 15 9.82 Crichton 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 24 2.20 Ginkel 1 1 1 1 0 0 20 7.94

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-0, Crichton 2-0. IBB_off Crichton (Crawford). HBP_Cahill (Jay).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:12.

