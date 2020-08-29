Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

August 29, 2020 11:40 pm
 
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 5 13 5 4 13
Yastrzemski rf 5 0 1 1 0 4 .287
Dickerson lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .207
Duggar pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .115
Longoria 3b 4 2 2 1 1 2 .301
Belt 1b 3 0 2 1 2 0 .329
Flores 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .280
Solano 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .336
Sandoval dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .206
Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 1 1 .268
Bart c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Dubón cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .276
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 3 2 3 7
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .218
K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .308
S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .322
D.Peralta dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290
Walker 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .309
Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .188
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Vogt c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .138
Jay lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .129
Locastro ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
San Francisco 211 000 001_5 13 0
Arizona 000 200 000_2 3 0

a-walked for Jay in the 8th.

1-ran for Dickerson in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 11, Arizona 4. 2B_Longoria 2 (7), Belt (6), Yastrzemski (11), Crawford (5). 3B_Escobar (2). HR_Flores (8), off Ginkel; Walker (4), off Cahill. RBIs_Longoria (17), Belt (15), Yastrzemski (24), Sandoval (6), Flores (21), Walker 2 (21). CS_Dubón (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 8 (Sandoval, Dickerson, Dubón, Bart 2); Arizona 2 (K.Marte, Vogt). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 13; Arizona 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_D.Peralta. GIDP_Ahmed.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Flores, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill 3 1-3 2 2 2 2 4 67 2.51
García W,2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.00
Coonrod H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.26
Gott H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 11.17
Watson H,6 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.84
Rogers S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.71
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weaver L,1-5 3 8 4 4 1 6 70 8.23
López 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 5.06
Guerra 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.46
Rondón 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 15 9.82
Crichton 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 24 2.20
Ginkel 1 1 1 1 0 0 20 7.94

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-0, Crichton 2-0. IBB_off Crichton (Crawford). HBP_Cahill (Jay).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:12.

