San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

August 29, 2020 11:40 pm
 
San Francisco Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 5 13 5 Totals 29 2 3 2
Yastrzemski rf 5 0 1 1 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 5 1 2 0 K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0
Duggar pr-lf 0 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0
Longoria 3b 4 2 2 1 D.Peralta dh 4 0 0 0
Belt 1b 3 0 2 1 Walker 1b 4 1 1 2
Flores 2b 5 1 1 1 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0
Solano 2b 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
Sandoval dh 5 0 1 1 Vogt c 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 Jay lf 1 0 0 0
Bart c 4 0 0 0 Locastro ph-lf 0 0 0 0
Dubón cf 4 1 2 0
San Francisco 211 000 001 5
Arizona 000 200 000 2

DP_San Francisco 1, Arizona 0. LOB_San Francisco 11, Arizona 4. 2B_Longoria 2 (7), Belt (6), Yastrzemski (11), Crawford (5). 3B_Escobar (2). HR_Flores (8), Walker (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Cahill 3 1-3 2 2 2 2 4
García W,2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Coonrod H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gott H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Watson H,6 1 0 0 0 1 1
Rogers S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Weaver L,1-5 3 8 4 4 1 6
López 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Guerra 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Rondón 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Crichton 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2
Ginkel 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_Cahill (Jay).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:12.

