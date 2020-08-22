San Francisco 6, Arizona 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 0 10 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .239 K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .330 Walker dh 4 1 4 0 0 0 .296 D.Peralta lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .313 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .202 Vogt c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .156 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Lamb 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .118 c-Locastro ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Jay cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .111 d-Cron ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 10 6 7 11 Slater dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .347 1-Ruf pr-dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250 a-Sandoval ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .196 Solano 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .375 Yastrzemski rf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .320 Flores 1b 3 3 2 2 1 1 .333 Belt 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .263 Pence lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .096 b-Dickerson ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .215 Bart c 3 0 1 1 1 2 .286 Crawford ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .250 Dubón cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269

Arizona 000 200 000_2 7 0 San Francisco 002 020 20x_6 10 0

a-struck out for Ruf in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Pence in the 7th. c-struck out for Lamb in the 8th. d-grounded out for Jay in the 8th.

1-ran for Slater in the 1st.

LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 9. 2B_Walker 2 (12), D.Peralta (5), Bart (2), Ruf (2), Yastrzemski (10). HR_Longoria (3), off Ray; Flores (7), off Ray. RBIs_D.Peralta (18), Escobar (15), Longoria 2 (13), Flores 2 (19), Bart (1), Crawford (8). CS_Dubón (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (D.Peralta, Ahmed, Vogt); San Francisco 6 (Solano 2, Crawford, Dubón). RISP_Arizona 2 for 5; San Francisco 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Longoria, Crawford. GIDP_D.Peralta, Longoria.

DP_Arizona 2 (Escobar, K.Marte, Lamb; Vogt, K.Marte, Vogt); San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Flores).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, L, 1-3 5 7 4 4 5 8 101 8.33 Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 10.57 Guerra 1 2 2 2 2 0 28 3.60 Rondón 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 9.72

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb, W, 2-2 7 5 2 2 0 8 102 3.29 Watson 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.04 Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 7.07

IBB_off Guerra (Dickerson). WP_Ray, Webb.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:58.

