San Francisco 6, Arizona 2

August 22, 2020 12:58 am
 
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 0 10
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .239
K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .330
Walker dh 4 1 4 0 0 0 .296
D.Peralta lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .313
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .202
Vogt c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .156
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Lamb 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .118
c-Locastro ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Jay cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .111
d-Cron ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 10 6 7 11
Slater dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .347
1-Ruf pr-dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250
a-Sandoval ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .196
Solano 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .375
Yastrzemski rf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .320
Flores 1b 3 3 2 2 1 1 .333
Belt 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .263
Pence lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .096
b-Dickerson ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .215
Bart c 3 0 1 1 1 2 .286
Crawford ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .250
Dubón cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269
Arizona 000 200 000_2 7 0
San Francisco 002 020 20x_6 10 0

a-struck out for Ruf in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Pence in the 7th. c-struck out for Lamb in the 8th. d-grounded out for Jay in the 8th.

1-ran for Slater in the 1st.

LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 9. 2B_Walker 2 (12), D.Peralta (5), Bart (2), Ruf (2), Yastrzemski (10). HR_Longoria (3), off Ray; Flores (7), off Ray. RBIs_D.Peralta (18), Escobar (15), Longoria 2 (13), Flores 2 (19), Bart (1), Crawford (8). CS_Dubón (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (D.Peralta, Ahmed, Vogt); San Francisco 6 (Solano 2, Crawford, Dubón). RISP_Arizona 2 for 5; San Francisco 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Longoria, Crawford. GIDP_D.Peralta, Longoria.

DP_Arizona 2 (Escobar, K.Marte, Lamb; Vogt, K.Marte, Vogt); San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Flores).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, L, 1-3 5 7 4 4 5 8 101 8.33
Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 10.57
Guerra 1 2 2 2 2 0 28 3.60
Rondón 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 9.72
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb, W, 2-2 7 5 2 2 0 8 102 3.29
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.04
Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 7.07

IBB_off Guerra (Dickerson). WP_Ray, Webb.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:58.

