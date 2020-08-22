San Francisco 6, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|0
|10
|
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Walker dh
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|D.Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.202
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Lamb 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|c-Locastro ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Jay cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|d-Cron ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|7
|11
|
|Slater dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.347
|1-Ruf pr-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Sandoval ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Solano 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|Flores 1b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.333
|Belt 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Pence lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.096
|b-Dickerson ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Bart c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.286
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Arizona
|000
|200
|000_2
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|002
|020
|20x_6
|10
|0
a-struck out for Ruf in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Pence in the 7th. c-struck out for Lamb in the 8th. d-grounded out for Jay in the 8th.
1-ran for Slater in the 1st.
LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 9. 2B_Walker 2 (12), D.Peralta (5), Bart (2), Ruf (2), Yastrzemski (10). HR_Longoria (3), off Ray; Flores (7), off Ray. RBIs_D.Peralta (18), Escobar (15), Longoria 2 (13), Flores 2 (19), Bart (1), Crawford (8). CS_Dubón (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (D.Peralta, Ahmed, Vogt); San Francisco 6 (Solano 2, Crawford, Dubón). RISP_Arizona 2 for 5; San Francisco 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_Escobar, Longoria, Crawford. GIDP_D.Peralta, Longoria.
DP_Arizona 2 (Escobar, K.Marte, Lamb; Vogt, K.Marte, Vogt); San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Flores).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, L, 1-3
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|5
|8
|101
|8.33
|Ginkel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|10.57
|Guerra
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|28
|3.60
|Rondón
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|9.72
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 2-2
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|102
|3.29
|Watson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.04
|Rogers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|7.07
IBB_off Guerra (Dickerson). WP_Ray, Webb.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:58.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.