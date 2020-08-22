Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Francisco 6, Arizona 2

August 22, 2020 12:58 am
 
< a min read
      
Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 32 6 10 6
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 Slater dh 0 0 0 0
K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 1-Ruf pr-dh 2 0 1 0
Walker dh 4 1 4 0 a-Sandoval ph-dh 2 0 0 0
D.Peralta lf 4 1 1 1 Solano 2b 5 0 1 0
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 Yastrzemski rf 4 2 2 0
Vogt c 4 0 0 0 Flores 1b 3 3 2 2
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Belt 1b 0 0 0 0
Lamb 1b 2 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 2
c-Locastro ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Pence lf 2 0 0 0
Jay cf 2 0 0 0 b-Dickerson ph-lf 0 0 0 0
d-Cron ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Bart c 3 0 1 1
Crawford ss 4 0 0 1
Dubón cf 3 0 1 0
Arizona 000 200 000 2
San Francisco 002 020 20x 6

DP_Arizona 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 9. 2B_Walker 2 (12), D.Peralta (5), Bart (2), Ruf (2), Yastrzemski (10). HR_Longoria (3), Flores (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray, L, 1-3 5 7 4 4 5 8
Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 2
Guerra 1 2 2 2 2 0
Rondón 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Webb, W, 2-2 7 5 2 2 0 8
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Ray, Webb.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Marvin Hudson.

Advertisement

T_2:58.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together