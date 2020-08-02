Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Francisco 7, Texas 3

August 2, 2020 1:01 am
 
< a min read
      
Texas San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 29 7 7 7
Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 Yastrzemski cf-rf 1 2 0 1
Solak lf-2b 3 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 1 1 0 0
Odor 2b 2 0 0 0 a-Slater ph-lf 3 0 1 0
García lf 0 0 0 0 Solano 2b 5 0 2 3
d-Calhoun ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 1 0 1
Gallo rf 3 1 1 0 Longoria 3b 4 1 3 2
Frazier 1b 4 0 1 2 Sandoval dh 2 0 0 0
Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 b-Pence ph-dh 2 0 0 0
S.Heineman cf 4 1 1 1 Crawford ss 1 1 0 0
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0 T.Heineman c 3 1 1 0
Refsnyder dh 4 0 2 0 Duggar rf 2 0 0 0
c-Ruf ph 1 0 0 0
Dubón cf 1 0 0 0
Texas 200 000 001 3
San Francisco 202 001 02x 7

DP_Texas 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Texas 6, San Francisco 10. 2B_Andrus (1), Gallo (2), Longoria (2), T.Heineman (1). HR_S.Heineman (1). SB_Andrus (1), Gallo (2), Frazier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lyles, L, 0-1 4 3 4 4 5 1
Martin 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Palumbo 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Goody 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Herget 1 2 2 2 2 1
San Francisco
Smyly 4 3 2 2 2 7
S.Anderson 2-3 1 0 0 2 0
Baragar, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rogers, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gott, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Selman 1 1 1 1 0 3

Smyly pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Herget (Crawford). WP_Lyles.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:29.

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OH National Guard helps build urban farm to support food banks