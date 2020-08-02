San Francisco 7, Texas 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|4
|13
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Solak lf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|García lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|d-Calhoun ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Gallo rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Frazier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.217
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|S.Heineman cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Refsnyder dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.571
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|7
|7
|7
|11
|4
|
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|.400
|Dickerson lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|a-Slater ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Solano 2b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.448
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.000
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.455
|Sandoval dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|b-Pence ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Crawford ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.190
|T.Heineman c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Duggar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|c-Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Dubón cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Texas
|200
|000
|001_3
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|202
|001
|02x_7
|7
|0
a-singled for Dickerson in the 5th. b-struck out for Sandoval in the 6th. c-struck out for Duggar in the 6th. d-lined out for García in the 8th.
LOB_Texas 6, San Francisco 10. 2B_Andrus (1), Gallo (2), Longoria (2), T.Heineman (1). HR_S.Heineman (1), off Selman. RBIs_Frazier 2 (3), S.Heineman (1), Longoria 2 (3), Solano 3 (13), Yastrzemski (4), Belt (1). SB_Andrus (1), Gallo (2), Frazier (1). CS_Crawford (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Chirinos, Solak, Gallo, Frazier); San Francisco 5 (Sandoval, Slater, Longoria). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 10.
GIDP_S.Heineman, Andrus, Sandoval.
DP_Texas 1 (Frazier, Andrus, Frazier); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Solano, Belt; Longoria, Solano, Belt).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 0-1
|4
|
|3
|4
|4
|5
|1
|78
|6.00
|Martin
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|28
|6.75
|Palumbo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|11.57
|Goody
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.38
|Chavez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.60
|Herget
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|23
|9.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|71
|3.24
|S.Anderson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|4.15
|Baragar, W, 2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.50
|Garcia, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Rogers, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|16.20
|Gott, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.00
|Selman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|19
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Palumbo 2-1, Goody 3-0, Baragar 2-0. IBB_off Herget (Yastrzemski). HBP_Herget (Crawford). WP_Lyles. PB_Chirinos (2).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:29.
