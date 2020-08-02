San Francisco 7, Texas 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 7 3 4 13 Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .208 Solak lf-2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .211 Odor 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125 García lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 d-Calhoun ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .067 Gallo rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .240 Frazier 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .217 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .200 S.Heineman cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .125 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .188 Refsnyder dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .571

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 7 7 7 11 4 Yastrzemski cf-rf 1 2 0 1 4 0 .400 Dickerson lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .263 a-Slater ph-lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .357 Solano 2b 5 0 2 3 0 0 .448 Belt 1b 3 1 0 1 2 1 .000 Longoria 3b 4 1 3 2 1 0 .455 Sandoval dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .105 b-Pence ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Crawford ss 1 1 0 0 2 0 .190 T.Heineman c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .300 Duggar rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143 c-Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .357 Dubón cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227

Texas 200 000 001_3 7 0 San Francisco 202 001 02x_7 7 0

a-singled for Dickerson in the 5th. b-struck out for Sandoval in the 6th. c-struck out for Duggar in the 6th. d-lined out for García in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 6, San Francisco 10. 2B_Andrus (1), Gallo (2), Longoria (2), T.Heineman (1). HR_S.Heineman (1), off Selman. RBIs_Frazier 2 (3), S.Heineman (1), Longoria 2 (3), Solano 3 (13), Yastrzemski (4), Belt (1). SB_Andrus (1), Gallo (2), Frazier (1). CS_Crawford (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Chirinos, Solak, Gallo, Frazier); San Francisco 5 (Sandoval, Slater, Longoria). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 10.

GIDP_S.Heineman, Andrus, Sandoval.

DP_Texas 1 (Frazier, Andrus, Frazier); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Solano, Belt; Longoria, Solano, Belt).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, L, 0-1 4 3 4 4 5 1 78 6.00 Martin 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 28 6.75 Palumbo 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 15 11.57 Goody 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.38 Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.60 Herget 1 2 2 2 2 1 23 9.00

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly 4 3 2 2 2 7 71 3.24 S.Anderson 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 18 4.15 Baragar, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.50 Garcia, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Rogers, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 16.20 Gott, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.00 Selman 1 1 1 1 0 3 19 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Palumbo 2-1, Goody 3-0, Baragar 2-0. IBB_off Herget (Yastrzemski). HBP_Herget (Crawford). WP_Lyles. PB_Chirinos (2).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:29.

