San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2

August 18, 2020 7:32 pm
 
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 10 8 5 9
Yastrzemski rf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .311
Dickerson lf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .222
Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Solano 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .392
Belt 1b 5 1 2 1 0 3 .212
Longoria 3b 3 3 1 1 1 0 .234
Pab.Sandoval dh 4 1 2 3 1 1 .204
Crawford ss 5 0 2 2 0 2 .242
Heineman c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .195
Duggar cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .105
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 5 2 3 5
Fletcher ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296
La Stella 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .288
Trout cf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .291
Rendon 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .254
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 1 0 1 .191
Goodwin lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .303
Adell rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200
Bemboom c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stassi ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .140
San Francisco 121 020 002_8 10 1
Los Angeles 100 000 001_2 5 0

a-grounded out for Bemboom in the 7th.

E_Crawford (3). LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Crawford 2 (3), Belt (2), Longoria (4), Pab.Sandoval (1), Goodwin (6). HR_Yastrzemski (6), off Bundy; Pab.Sandoval (1), off Bundy; La Stella (3), off Cahill. RBIs_Yastrzemski (19), Pab.Sandoval 3 (4), Belt (8), Crawford 2 (6), Longoria (9), La Stella (11), Ohtani (11). CS_Adell (1). S_Bemboom.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Dickerson, Heineman, Yastrzemski, Crawford); Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Stassi, Adell). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 12; Los Angeles 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Solano, Duggar, Adell, Ohtani. GIDP_Adell, Rendon.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Solano, Belt; Crawford, Solano, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill 4 4 1 1 1 4 65 1.59
Baragar 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 9.00
Selman 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.89
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0 20 8.38
García W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
S.Anderson 1 1 1 1 1 1 24 4.82
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy L,3-2 4 4 4 4 4 3 73 2.48
Barnes 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 20 5.23
Barria 4 1-3 4 2 2 1 4 66 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Barria 1-0. IBB_off Bundy (Yastrzemski). HBP_Barnes (Longoria), Peralta (Goodwin). WP_S.Anderson, Bundy.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:06.

