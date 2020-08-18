San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|5
|9
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.311
|Dickerson lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Solano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.392
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.212
|Longoria 3b
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.234
|Pab.Sandoval dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.204
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.242
|Heineman c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Duggar cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|3
|5
|
|Fletcher ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|La Stella 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Trout cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.291
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.191
|Goodwin lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Adell rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stassi ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.140
|San Francisco
|121
|020
|002_8
|10
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|001_2
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Bemboom in the 7th.
E_Crawford (3). LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Crawford 2 (3), Belt (2), Longoria (4), Pab.Sandoval (1), Goodwin (6). HR_Yastrzemski (6), off Bundy; Pab.Sandoval (1), off Bundy; La Stella (3), off Cahill. RBIs_Yastrzemski (19), Pab.Sandoval 3 (4), Belt (8), Crawford 2 (6), Longoria (9), La Stella (11), Ohtani (11). CS_Adell (1). S_Bemboom.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Dickerson, Heineman, Yastrzemski, Crawford); Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Stassi, Adell). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 12; Los Angeles 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Solano, Duggar, Adell, Ohtani. GIDP_Adell, Rendon.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Solano, Belt; Crawford, Solano, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|65
|1.59
|Baragar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|9.00
|Selman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.89
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|8.38
|García W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|S.Anderson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|4.82
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy L,3-2
|4
|
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|73
|2.48
|Barnes
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|5.23
|Barria
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|66
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_Barria 1-0. IBB_off Bundy (Yastrzemski). HBP_Barnes (Longoria), Peralta (Goodwin). WP_S.Anderson, Bundy.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:06.
