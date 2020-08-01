Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 9, Texas 2

August 1, 2020 12:37 am
 
1 min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 6 2 4 11
Choo lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .125
b-Refsnyder ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .667
Solak cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .250
Odor 2b 5 1 0 0 0 2 .136
Gallo rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .227
Frazier 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Calhoun dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .071
a-S.Heineman ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .190
Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .182
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 9 11 9 5 7
Slater rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .364
Flores 1b 4 2 1 3 1 1 .300
Yastrzemski cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .414
Pence lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Duggar lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Longoria 3b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .286
Solano 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .458
Ruf dh 3 1 2 3 1 0 .385
Tromp c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .250
Dubón ss 3 1 2 1 1 1 .238
Texas 101 000 000_2 6 0
San Francisco 010 032 30x_9 11 2

a-flied out for Calhoun in the 8th. b-singled for Choo in the 9th.

E_Solano (2), Dubón (2). LOB_Texas 10, San Francisco 5. 2B_Gallo (1), Chirinos (1), Longoria (1), Yastrzemski (3), Tromp (1), Ruf (1). HR_Choo (1), off Webb; Flores (2), off Minor. RBIs_Choo (2), Gallo (5), Ruf 3 (5), Flores 3 (6), Tromp (1), Dubón (2), Solano (10). SB_Yastrzemski (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Choo, Calhoun, Odor 2); San Francisco 4 (Pence 2, Solano, Tromp). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; San Francisco 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Yastrzemski, Solano, Pence. LIDP_Slater. GIDP_Odor, Tromp.

DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Frazier; Odor, Frazier, Odor); San Francisco 1 (Dubón, Flores).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, L, 0-2 5 2-3 9 6 6 2 3 98 5.91
Gibaut 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.45
Farrell 1 2 3 3 2 3 30 15.43
Herget 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 0.00
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb 3 2-3 4 2 1 4 4 79 2.35
Menez, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 3.38
S.Anderson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.91
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Selman 1 2 0 0 0 2 21 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gibaut 1-0, Menez 3-0. HBP_Webb (Choo). WP_Farrell(2).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Lance Barrett; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:04.

