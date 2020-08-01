San Francisco 9, Texas 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|4
|11
|
|Choo lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|b-Refsnyder ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Solak cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.227
|Frazier 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|a-S.Heineman ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|11
|9
|5
|7
|
|Slater rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Flores 1b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.300
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.414
|Pence lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Duggar lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Longoria 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Solano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.458
|Ruf dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.385
|Tromp c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Dubón ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.238
|Texas
|101
|000
|000_2
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|032
|30x_9
|11
|2
a-flied out for Calhoun in the 8th. b-singled for Choo in the 9th.
E_Solano (2), Dubón (2). LOB_Texas 10, San Francisco 5. 2B_Gallo (1), Chirinos (1), Longoria (1), Yastrzemski (3), Tromp (1), Ruf (1). HR_Choo (1), off Webb; Flores (2), off Minor. RBIs_Choo (2), Gallo (5), Ruf 3 (5), Flores 3 (6), Tromp (1), Dubón (2), Solano (10). SB_Yastrzemski (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Choo, Calhoun, Odor 2); San Francisco 4 (Pence 2, Solano, Tromp). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; San Francisco 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Yastrzemski, Solano, Pence. LIDP_Slater. GIDP_Odor, Tromp.
DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Frazier; Odor, Frazier, Odor); San Francisco 1 (Dubón, Flores).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 0-2
|5
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|2
|3
|98
|5.91
|Gibaut
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.45
|Farrell
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|30
|15.43
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|4
|4
|79
|2.35
|Menez, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.38
|S.Anderson, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.91
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Watson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Selman
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gibaut 1-0, Menez 3-0. HBP_Webb (Choo). WP_Farrell(2).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Lance Barrett; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:04.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.