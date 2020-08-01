Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 9, Texas 2

August 1, 2020 12:37 am
 
Texas San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 33 9 11 9
Choo lf 3 1 1 1 Slater rf 5 0 1 0
Refsnyder ph 1 0 1 0 Flores 1b 4 2 1 3
Solak cf 3 0 0 0 Yastrzemski cf 3 0 1 0
Odor 2b 5 1 0 0 Pence lf 4 0 0 0
Gallo rf 3 0 1 1 Duggar lf 0 0 0 0
Frazier 1b 4 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 2 1 0
Calhoun dh 3 0 1 0 Solano 2b 4 1 1 1
S.Heineman ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Ruf dh 3 1 2 3
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Tromp c 4 2 2 1
Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 Dubón ss 3 1 2 1
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 0
Texas 101 000 000 2
San Francisco 010 032 30x 9

E_Solano (2), Dubón (2). DP_Texas 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Texas 10, San Francisco 5. 2B_Gallo (1), Chirinos (1), Longoria (1), Yastrzemski (3), Tromp (1), Ruf (1). HR_Choo (1), Flores (2). SB_Yastrzemski (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor L,0-2 5 2-3 9 6 6 2 3
Gibaut 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Farrell 1 2 3 3 2 3
Herget 1 0 0 0 1 0
San Francisco
Webb 3 2-3 4 2 1 4 4
Menez W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
S.Anderson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Selman 1 2 0 0 0 2

HBP_Webb (Choo). WP_Farrell(2).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Lance Barrett; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:04.

The Associated Press

