By The Associated Press

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of LHP Chris Rusin. Designated RHP Lhoulys Chacin for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White. Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Nick Gates to a two-year contract extension. Signed K Chandler Catanzaro

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.