Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Yermin Mercedes from the Schaumburg training facility.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Zack Littell on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jorge Alcala from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Masahiro Tanaka from the IL. Designated C Chris Iannetta for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of LHP Chris Rusin from alternate training site. Designated RHP Jhoulys Chacin for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Nick Gates to a two-year contract extension. Signed K Chandler Catanzaro.

