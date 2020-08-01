Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Transactions

August 1, 2020 5:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Yermin Mercedes from the Schaumburg training facility.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Zack Littell on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jorge Alcala from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Masahiro Tanaka from the IL. Designated C Chris Iannetta for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of LHP Chris Rusin from alternate training site. Designated RHP Jhoulys Chacin for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Nick Gates to a two-year contract extension. Signed K Chandler Catanzaro.

